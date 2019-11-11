Wesley Snipes Signs With CAA (Exclusive)

The 'Dolemite Is My Name' star was previously with APA.

Wesley Snipes has moved from APA to CAA, The Hollywood Reporter has learned.

The actor is earning praise starring opposite Eddie Murphy in Netflix's Dolemite Is My Name, which premiered at Toronto in September. "Affecting a fancier-than-thou pretentious, Snipes steals his first scene and several others," critic John DeFore wrote in THR's review of the film.

Snipes' career resurgence will continue with Paramount's long-awaited Coming 2 America, in which he will play a new character, and RZA's heist thriller Cut Throat City, which will be released by Well Go USA.

Snipes rose to major stardom in the late 1980s and early 1990s, starring in diverse hits such as the 1989 baseball comedy Major League, 1990's period jazz drama Mo' Better Blues, 1991's crime actioner New Jack City (for which Snipes received an MTV Movie Award nomination for Best Villain) and then, that same year, starring in Spike Lee's steamy romance Jungle Fever.

Other highlights of his 50-plus title filmography include White Men Can't Jump, Passenger 57, Rising Sun, Demolition Man (another MTV Best Villain nomination) and To Wong Foo, Thanks For Everything! Julie Newmar, as well as the Blade trilogy, which was Marvel's first outing centered on a black superhero and has earned $1.2 billion worldwide.

Snipes continues to be represented by attorney Jeffrey M. Smith at Greenberg Traurig.