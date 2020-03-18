West Hollywood Mayor John D'Amico Tests Positive for Coronavirus

D'Amico's test result came back Wednesday afternoon and he is said to be resting while his husband is "doing his part" to quarantine at home.

West Hollywood Mayor John D’Amico has tested positive for novel coronavirus, a city spokesperson confirmed late Wednesday.

He is now at home in self-quarantine and said to be "taking every precaution as directed by his physician." According to a statement, D'Amico received the diagnosis from his healthcare provider earlier in the day and he "immediately informed West Hollywood city manager Paul Arevalo," who then instructed all city staffers to work from home as facilities are sanitized. As of Wednesday, there were 11 cases of coronavirus reported in West Hollywood, per the latest numbers from the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health. The total cases countywide was 190 cases before D'Amico.

"His husband is doing fine and is doing his part to quarantine at home with Mayor D’Amico," continued the statement. "To facilitate their household’s focus on wellness, the mayor is asking for privacy at this time."

Prior to the reveal, D'Amico had been leading West Hollywood's aggressive efforts to control the spread of coronavirus as leaders there had implemented strict and unprecedented guidelines in line from mandates by California Gov. Gavin Newsom, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti and L.A. County leaders Kathryn Barger and Hilda Solis that included the shuttering of all movie theaters, bars, gyms, city facilities (like City Hall and other public-facing facilities). West Hollywood had already issued a cancellation of all non-essential meetings and events.

The news comes on the same day when both U.S. Reps. Mario Diaz-Balart and Ben McAdams confirmed that they had tested positive, becoming the first members of Congress to become infected with the fast-spreading illness.

The coronavirus pandemic continues to put a strain on resources countywide and, per this current sign of the times, Wednesday's statement closes with this disclaimer: "City of West Hollywood cannot accommodate media inquiries at this time, as our resources are entirely dedicated to responding to urgent coronavirus (COVID-19) community outreach. Thank you for understanding."

West Hollywood had already been hit hard by the pandemic as city leaders worked with Gay Pride organizers Christopher Street West to postpone June's Gay Pride festival, which is a huge draw, bringing millions of dollars into the city and more than 200,000 guests.