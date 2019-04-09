West Hollywood’s Delilah Is Coming to Las Vegas

"The idea is that it transforms into a scene from a Gatsby dinner party every night you step into Delilah. Escapism at its best," says John Terzian of The h.wood Group, which is behind the supper club due to open at Wynn Las Vegas in spring 2020

The 1920s-inspired West Hollywood lounge and restaurant Delilah is coming to Las Vegas, and the city is primed for its brand of glossy big-night-out style.

L.A.’s The h.wood Group (The Nice Guy, Peppermint Club, Poppy, Petite Taqueria, Bootsy Bellows) will take over the Wynn Las Vegas special events space known as the Chairman’s Salon — formerly the home of two-star Michelin restaurant Alex — in the first half of 2020.

Billed as “social dining,” the concept is positioned toward the customer who appreciates a good meal but wants a party, too. At Delilah, the dining environment is high energy, with music, performances and period decor meant to captivate its patrons. It can either start as an evening that ends in one of Wynn’s nightclubs or provide the entire night’s journey from pre-dinner cocktail to bottle service, all in one location. Stars who have partied at the super-exclusive no-photos-allowed Santa Monica Boulevard original include Drake, Kendall Jenner, Post Malone and Shawn Mendes.

“Delilah is for anyone 21 to 100 looking to enjoy a delicious meal or have a craft cocktail. They can have their experience à la carte or stay the whole night if they so desire,” says Alex Cordova, managing partner of Wynn nightlife. “We’ve been diligently looking for the right partner and that materialized with the h.wood Group. They were the obvious choice, as well as being the industry leader in Los Angeles; we share a common vision.”

Cordova and h.wood partners Brian Toll and John Terzian previously worked together on Heart of Omnia ultra lounge at Caesars Palace when Cordova was an executive at Hakkasan Group.

“Once you enter Delilah Las Vegas, you will be immediately transported into a different era, with hosts greeting you in full white-coat tuxedos,“ says Terzian, adding that much of the ambience is "a band onstage playing background music — as dinner [progresses], the band and music will get livelier, and the full experience will turn from dining into hanging and socializing.”

“It is what you always envisioned Vegas to be,” Terzian says, complete with flappers in custom 1920s outfits and bottle service.

The menu offers eclectic modern cuisine that runs the gamut from baby back ribs to rack of lamb and a well-respected burger. Terzian says that the new Delilah will mirror that style with crossover dishes but kicked up a notch with table-side presentations.

“There was a noticeable void in our nightlife programming. We needed a venue that would provide a seamless blend between restaurant and nightlife for our customers,” Cordova says. “It is the best of both worlds, and not everyone wants to go out to a mega club like XS. They want a transitional experience that allows them to have a more intimate nightlife offering.”

Wynn is home to XS and Encore Beach Club, which also does double duty with after-dark programming. XS nightclub is often regarded as one of the world’s top-grossing nightclubs — recently inking a partnership with Drake.

“I met Alex several years ago, and immediately gravitated toward him as we all had the same work ethic and attention to detail when it came to customers and people overall,” Terzian says. “Over the years, we built an incredible relationship. Brian and I truly had been hoping for years to work more with Alex. In this business, when you meet and work with good people you want to continue that as there is a true sense of trust.”

The room will be designed by Todd-Avery Lenahan of Las Vegas’ TAL Studio, who also did the spa within Wynn’s Encore resort, the guest rooms and suites, and Andrea’s restaurant. Expect touches that pay homage to the Golden Era of Hollywood with Art Deco motifs such as the original’s Frank Lloyd Wright-inspired “palm tree” columns.

“The idea is that it transforms into a scene from a Gatsby dinner party every night you step into Delilah. Escapism at its best. It will pay homage to L.A. with moments like the dramatic zigzag–shaped bar, but it will have its own unique look and feel fitting to Wynn,” Terzian says.

Cordova doesn’t rule out future collaborations with h.wood Group. “As we begin the build-out of Delilah, we look forward to new discussions on additional experiences that we can bring to the property,” he says.