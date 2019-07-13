'West Side Story': First Look at Ariana DeBose as Anita

Rita Moreno won a best supporting actress Oscar for playing the role in the 1961 classic.

West Side Story fans got a first look at Ariana DeBose as Anita over the weekend.

The Steven Spielberg film is a remake of the Oscar-winning 1961 musical about rival gangs in the streets of 1950s New York.

Rita Moreno won a best supporting actress Oscar for playing Anita in the 1961 classic. She is playing Valentina and is also an executive producer of the remake.

Last month, a first look at the rival gangs dropped. The photo shows the Jets and the Sharks. In the middle of the photo from Twentieth Century Fox, Tony (Ansel Elgort) and Maria (Rachel Zegler) are holding hands.

Spielberg is directing and producing the film with a script by Academy Award-nominated screenwriter Tony Kushner.

The original 1957 Broadway musical, from which this film is adapted, was written by Arthur Laurents with music by Leonard Bernstein, lyrics by Stephen Sondheim and concept, direction and choreography by Jerome Robbins.

Tony-winner Justin Peck will choreograph the remake.

The film is now in production for Twentieth Century Fox and The Walt Disney Studios.

West Side Story is due in theaters Dec. 18, 2020.