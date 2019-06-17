'West Side Story': Jets and Sharks Revealed in First Look at Steven Spielberg Remake

Pictured left to right are: Jets members Anybodys (Ezra Menas), Mouthpiece (Ben Cook), Action (Sean Harrison Jones); Jets leader Riff (Mike Faist); Baby John (Patrick Higgins); Tony (Ansel Elgort) and Maria (Rachel Zegler); Maria’s brother and Sharks leader Bernardo (David Alvarez); and Sharks members Quique (Julius Anthony Rubio), Chago (Ricardo Zayas), Chino (Josh Andrés Rivera), Braulio (Sebastian Serra) and Pipo (Carlos Sánchez Falú).

The film, which stars Ansel Elgort and Rachel Zegler as Tony and Maria, is due in theaters Dec. 18, 2020.

The first look at Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story dropped Monday.

The photo shows the rival gangs, the Jets and the Sharks. In the middle of the photo from Twentieth Century Fox, Tony (Ansel Elgort) and Maria (Rachel Zegler) are holding hands.

The film is a remake of the Oscar-winning 1961 musical about rival gangs in the streets of 1950s New York.

Tony, a one-time member of the Jets, falls in love with Maria, the sister of the Sharks leader, Bernardo, played in the remake by David Alvarez. Their love has deadly consequences.

Spielberg is directing and producing the film with a script by Academy Award-nominated screenwriter Tony Kushner.

The original 1957 Broadway musical, from which this film is adapted, was written by Arthur Laurents with music by Leonard Bernstein, lyrics by Stephen Sondheim and concept, direction and choreography by Jerome Robbins.

Tony-winner Justin Peck will choreograph the remake.

West Side Story is due in theaters Dec. 18, 2020.