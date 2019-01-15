Watch 'West Side Story' Star Rachel Zegler Sing "Shallow," "Somebody to Love"

The high school student will be making her film debut as Maria in the remake of the 1961 classic, alongside Ansel Elgort.

Steven Spielberg had the Internet buzzing on Monday when he confirmed his pick for the role of Maria in the West Side Story remake.

High school student Rachel Zegler will take on the iconic lead after responding to the production's open casting call with a video of herself singing the film's "Tonight" and "Me Siento Hermosa."

Though this is Zegler's film debut, the 17-year-old has been uploading covers to her YouTube channel for the past three years. Currently with about 81,000 subscribers, her channel is packed with her takes on Broadway hits, Disney classics and top 40 smashes. Her most popular video is a heartfelt performance of "Shallow" from A Star Is Born, crooned in her impressive range through Apple earbuds in her bathroom.

Ahead of the 1961 classic's remake, which also stars Ansel Elgort as Tony and is scheduled to begin filming this summer, see six of Zegler's covers below.













This story originally appeared on Billboard.