Bruce Springsteen Reflects on Past Mistakes, Performs New Album in 'Western Stars' Trailer

Warner Bros. Pictures released the first trailer for the cinematic film version of Bruce Springsteen's album Western Stars on Monday.

The documentary marks Springsteen's directorial debut and was co-directed by longtime collaborator Thom Zimny. Western Stars features archival footage and personal narration as Springsteen performs all 13 songs on the album, which was released in June and is his first studio album in five years. In the documentary, Springsteen is backed by a full band and orchestra as he performs the songs under the cathedral ceiling of his historic nearly 100-year-old barn.

The trailer opens with Springsteen asking, "How do you change yourself?"

"We've got a hundred-year-old barn filled with the best kind of ghosts and spirits," the singer says in a voiceover as clips showcase the historic barn. "We got to play for a few friends. You never know what's gonna happen with new music."

A clip of him performing "Hello Sunshine" follows as the trailer shows clips of the band and orchestra that accompanies him throughout the performance.

"It's easy to lose yourself or never find yourself," he continues, as clips of him performing contrast with archival footage of the singer during his younger years. "The older you get, the heavier that baggage becomes that you haven't sorted through, so you run. I've done a lot of that kind of running."

As the trailer continues, Springsteen tells the audience that he spent 35 years trying to "let go of the destructive parts" of his life. "We all have our broken pieces. Emotionally, spiritually in this life, nobody gets away unhurt," he says, as old home clips show him with his wife Patti Scialfa. "We're always trying to find somebody whose broken pieces fit with our broken pieces and something whole emerges."

Springsteen performs "Chasin' Wild Horses" as he reflects on the "magic" that took place while making his most recent album. Clips of his life on the farm contrast with shots of him performing as he shares a hopeful message in a voiceover. "Life's mysteries remain and deepen, its answers unresolved," he says. "So you walk on through the dark because that's where the next morning is."

The film was written and performed by Springsteen, with special guest Scialfa. Zimny, Jon Landau, Barbara Carr and George Travis produced the film, with Springsteen serving as executive producer. Additionally, the singer wrote the original score.

A first look at the doc is playing ahead of New Line's Blinded by the Light, the real-life story of a Pakistani high school student in Margaret Thatcher-era England that is inspired by Springsteen's music.

Western Stars will have its world premiere at the upcoming Toronto International Film Festival in September before it hits theaters in October. Watch the full trailer above.