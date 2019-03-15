Westfield Century City Mall Evacuated After Report of Man With a Gun

Police said shortly after officers arrived — even though there were reports of an active shooter via social media from people in the area — there was no evidence of a shooting.

Los Angeles police on Friday afternoon responded to a call of a person with a gun inside the Westfield Century City mall.

The mall, located at 10250 Santa Monica Blvd., was evacuated around 12:45 p.m., as police entered and swept the location for any potential shooting victims or a gunman. Some businesses in the nearby area of the mall were also placed on lockdown.

Police said shortly after officers arrived — even though there were reports of an active shooter via social media from people in the area — there was no evidence of a shooting.

As of 1:30 p.m., police were still going through the mall, but it seemed apparent the situation was a false alarm. However, the bomb squad was also dispatched to the scene to clear the area.

Police will not give an all clear, and the area will not reopen, until the entire mall is examined.