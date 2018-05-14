'Westworld' Star Jonathan Tucker on Working With His "Role Model" Ed Harris

"Well Ed Harris has been a role model for me as an actor for my entire career. I didn’t know that he would also become a role model to me personally too," Tucker told THR.

When Jonathan Tucker landed the role of Major Craddock in the second season of HBO’s Westworld, the news was extra special considering his love and admiration for the show. He sat down with The Hollywood Reporter In Studio to discuss what it’s like working on a show he’s a fan of and starring alongside his “role model” Ed Harris.

“I was a huge fan of the first season,” Tucker said of HBO's sci-fi drama. “I just wanted to make sure I’d at least have a scene or two in the park because that’s the great fantasy of it all. I did get to see the park and it’s all it cracks up to be.”

As if getting the role on Westworld wasn’t exciting enough, Tucker got the chance to work alongside one of his favorites, Harris.

“Ed Harris has been a role model for me as an actor for my entire career. I didn’t know that he would also become a role model to me personally too. The way that gentleman handles himself on set is exemplary and we were in it, physically. There were some cold nights, some wet mornings and he was a beacon.”

Tucker has had the privilege to work on shows that he’s admired, such as Parenthood and Justified. But as he told THR, working on Westworld is on a different scale.

“With Westworld, it’s such a big show and it’s so grade in its scope,” he said. “The quality of the actors and the storytelling is supported by its budget and the great HBO fire squad behind, so you’re always trying to do the best work you can. I think you kind of get to acknowledge the scope of it.”

Westworld airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on HBO.