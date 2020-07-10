WETA Virtual Town Hall to Feature Stars, Filmmakers and Activists Discussing Mental Health and Wellness

The event will take place during NAMICon 2020, the annual gathering of mental health advocates organized by the National Alliance on Mental Illness.

Public media station WETA Washington, D.C. and the National Alliance on Mental Illness are teaming to host a one-hour virtual town hall to launch Well Beings, a public media campaign to address the health needs of Americans with a focus on the Youth Mental Health Project.

The event, set for July 14, 2020 at 8 a.m. PT during NAMICon 2020, will feature a special performance by slam poet and youth educator Akeemjamal Rollins and music from the Broadway smash Dear Evan Hansen. Also featured will be a panel discussion and remarks and appearances from a long list of boldfaced names.

Those include Alanis Morissette, Ariel Winter, Bill Pullman, Billy Porter, NAMI CEO Daniel H. Gillison, Jr., Darrell Hammond, Demi Moore, Drew Carey, Finn Wolfhard, Gabriella Pizzolo, Ian Alexander, Jewel, Joel de la Fuente, Ken Burns, Kid Cudi, LeVar Burton, Matthew McConaughey, Michael Urie, Norm Lewis, Penn Jillette, Rachel Nichols, Rocco DiSpirito, Scott Bakula, Sean Astin, WETA president and CEO Sharon Percy Rockefeller, Tyrone Mitchell Henderson, and Wendi McLendon-Covey.

The event will steam live at WellBeings.org. Per the organizers, the town hall will unveil stops on the Well Beings Tour as well as exclusive content will debut featuring interview excerpts from an upcoming film being produced and directed by Ewers Brothers Prods. and executive produced by Ken Burns.