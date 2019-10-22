WeWork Documentary in the Works From Business Insider

Campfire, behind the Netflix doc 'The Innocent Man,' will produce the feature.

WeWork — the embattled shared workspace startup that currently finds itself in dire financial straits — is getting the documentary treatment.

Campfire, the production company behind Netflix doc The Innocent Man, is teaming up with Business Insider for a feature-length doc based on the outlet's coverage of the rise and fall of the startup.

This reporting, overseen by Business Insider Editor in Chief Alyson Shontell, includes an account of the six-week death spiral that brought down the company’s IPO, a behind-the-scenes look at WeWork’s frat-boy culture, how Adam Neumann infused his company with a controversial New Age version of Kabbalah and WeWork's highly unorthodox approach to finance.

“Business Insider is known for obsessively covering the companies and founders that matter most to the digital generation, and WeWork falls right in our sweet spot," said Nicholas Carlson, global editor in chief of Insider Inc., parent of Business Insider. "We are excited to partner with Campfire to bring our WeWork coverage to life, and we expect this will be the first of many such Hollywood partnerships in our future.”

Campfire's Ross M. Dinerstein adds, “Business Insider has done a tremendous job breaking this story and we are thrilled to be joining forces to dig deeper. This story just keeps getting more and more interesting, and we think this feature documentary will strike a chord with audiences worldwide.”

WME arranged the partnership.