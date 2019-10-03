WGA Awards Scrap Video Game Writing Honor

'God of War' claimed the WGA Award for best video game writing last year.

The guild has celebrated writing in gaming since 2008.

The WGA Awards have opted to drop the category honoring writing in video games.

"There won’t be a Videogame Writing Award in 2020," a WGA spokesperson said in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter. "However, the category will be reinstated when there is a critical mass of videogames covered by the WGA in order to provide a meaningful award selection process."

A request for clarification by the WGA was not immediately returned.

The WGA has awarded video game writing since 2008. Best recipients of the honor include last year's God of War, 2017's Horizon Zero Dawn, 2013's The Last of Us and various Uncharted and Assassin's Creed titles, among others.

The Videogame Writing Award is voted on by members of the WGA's video game writers caucus, a collection of professional video game writers who are members of the WGA West union.

While the WGA has opted not to present an award for writing in games, various other organizations still honor the industry, including London's BAFTA Game Awards (which expanded its categories this year to include a supporting actor award and expanded honors for animation) and the annual Game Awards held in Los Angeles' Microsoft Theater in December.