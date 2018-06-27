WGA East Unveils Board Candidates Ahead of Election

Candidates include Michael Winship, a past president of the guild.

It’s election season for the Writers Guild of America East, and the guild on Wednesday announced a list of 16 candidates nominated for 10 open seats on its council. The 11 candidates for seven open “freelance seats” are: Michael Winship, Monica Lee Bellais, Larry J. Cohen, Lisa Takeuchi Cullen (incumbent), Michael Rauch, Kaitlin Fontana, Andy Rheingold, David Angelo, M. Homes (inc.), Chris Kyle (inc.) and Kyle Bradstreet (inc.). The five candidates for the three open “staff seats” are: Jeff Young, Gail Lee (inc.), Matt Nelko (inc.), Kathy McGee (inc.) and Kelly Stout.

Winship was president of the guild from 2007 to 2017, and was the WGAE’s leader during the 100-day 2007-08 WGA strike. Freelance members work in screen, television and new media, while staff members work in electronic news media — television, radio and digital news shops.

Council positions are for two-year terms. Newly elected Council members' terms will run for two years beginning Sept. 21. The guild’s annual meeting and council election will be held at 5 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 20. Voting online and by mail begins at 12 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 23.

Several days ago, the WGAE’s West Coast sister guild, the WGAW, kicked off the season by announcing the nominees for its upcoming elections.