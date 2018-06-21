WGA West Unveils Board Candidates Ahead of Election

Candidates include Patric Verrone, a guild past president.

It’s election season for the Writers Guild of America West.

On Thursday, the guild announced a list of 15 candidates nominated for eight open board seats. They are: Deric A. Hughes, David Slack, Akilah Green, Patti Carr (incumbent), Ashley Gable, Spiro Skentzos, Jonathan Fernandez (inc.), VJ Boyd, Travis Donnelly, Dante W. Harper, Eric Heisserer, Deborah Amelon, Betsy Thomas, Patric M. Verrone (inc.), and Courtney Ellinger (inc.).

Verrone was president of the guild from 2005-09, and led the union during its hundred-day 2007-08 strike.

In addition to the candidates selected by the Guild’s Nominating Committee, eligible members may also be nominated by petition. Members seeking nomination for the Board of Directors must obtain 15 member signatures in support of their petitions. The deadline for submitting signed petitions to the WGAW is Monday, July 23, 12:00 p.m. PT.

The WGAW will host its annual members-only Candidates Night forum on Wednesday, August 29, at WGAW headquarters in Los Angeles. In addition, guild members will receive candidate, non-candidate, and rebuttal statements, if any, with their ballots prior to the election. Voting concludes on Tuesday, September 18, at 12:00 p.m. PT. Members may vote online or by mail.