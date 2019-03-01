WGA, Women in Entertainment Launch New Screening Series (Exclusive)

In Her Words: Spotlight on Women Writers in Film & TV debuts March 5 with a screening of 'Yentl' and an appearance by Barbra Streisand.

Women in Entertainment and the Writers Guild of America West have partnered to co-present a new screening series, In Her Words: Spotlight on Women Writers in Film & TV. Arriving just in time for Women's History Month, the series will be a celebration of the inspirational women who have paved a way in the entertainment industry.

The program will highlight both films and TV programs and feature in-person interviews with the women behind the work. The first event of the series, set for this Tuesday, March 5, will feature a special appearance from Oscar, Tony, Grammy and Emmy winner Barbra Streisand, moderated by United Way executive and former Los Angeles Magazine publisher Erika Anderson. Streisand will be giving insight into her career as a writer when she created her 1983 film Yentl, which resulted in her becoming the first woman to co-write, direct, produce and star in a major studio film. There will be a screening of the film following the conversation.

Female creators who are being featured at future screenings of the series include Bridesmaids screenwriters Kristin Wiig and Annie Mumolo, and Insecure writer Issa Rae. More guests are to be announced.

The series, which is set to premiere at ArcLight Cinemas Hollywood on Sunset & Vine, will have biweekly screenings starting March 5, and will continue through Aug. 20. Each premiere will be followed by a Q&A with the writer herself. Tickets are available here. For the full schedule, visit womeninentertainment.com.