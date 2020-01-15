'Bombshell' Writer Charles Randolph to Receive WGA's Paul Selvin Award

Previous recipients of the award include Dustin Lance Black, Alex Gibney, Margaret Nagle, John McNamara, Susannah Grant, Liz Hannah, Josh Singer and Adam McKay.

Bombshell writer Charles Randolph will receive the Writers Guild of America West’s 2020 Paul Selvin Award.

The Writers Guild- and Academy Award-winning screenwriter will be honored at the 2020 Writers Guild Awards West Coast ceremony on Saturday, Feb. 1 at the Beverly Hilton.

"Charles Randolph’s masterful screenplay has turned a challenging and significant cultural moment into a deeply captivating human drama," said WGAW president David A. Goodman. "His work illustrates that the experience of standing up to abuse transcends the barriers of partisanship and political affiliation. The WGAW is proud to honor him for this outstanding script."

In addition to penning the script for Bombshell, about the sexual harassment scandal that brought down Fox News CEO Roger Ailes, Randolph produced the film alongside Charlize Theron and Jay Roach.

"I'm moved to receive the Selvin. Since Citizen Kane, screenwriters have told stories based on real people who frustrate easy labels, and I’m proud to be the member of a guild that celebrates human complexity," said Randolph.

In 2016, Randolph won Writers Guild, Academy and BAFTA Awards for adapted screenplay for The Big Short, which he shared with the acclaimed film’s co-screenwriter-director, Adam McKay. His other screenwriting and co-screenwriting credits include Love and Other Drugs (2010), The Interpreter (2005) and The Life of David Gale (2003).

The award is named after the late Paul Selvin, who served as general counsel to WGAW for 25 years. Each year, the honorary award is given to the WGA member whose script best embodies the spirit of the constitutional civil rights and liberties that are necessary to free writers everywhere and to which Selvin devoted his professional life. Previous recipients include Dustin Lance Black, Alex Gibney, Margaret Nagle, John McNamara, Susannah Grant, Liz Hannah, Josh Singer and McKay.

The Writers Guild Awards honor outstanding writing in film, television, new media, news, radio and promotional categories. The 2020 Writers Guild Awards will be presented at concurrent ceremonies in Los Angeles and in New York City.