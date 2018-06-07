What Beyonce and Jay-Z Wore for Their On The Run II Tour Opening Night

Beyonce (in Givenchy) and Jay-Z perform at their On the Run II tour opener

“I’m so reckless when I rock my Givenchy dress."

Beyonce and Jay-Z are on the run again--and in high style.

Much like their first On The Run Tour in 2014, Givenchy has collaborated with the spouse-musicians for their 2018 costumes, which also include designs from Mugler, Balmain, Maison Margiela, Gucci and LaQuan Smith. The tour, aptly titled On the Run II, kicked off Wednesday in Wales, U.K., with Beyonce mostly sporting her signature bodysuits and thigh-high boots.

Givenchy artistic director Clare Waight Keller (the same designer who created Meghan Markle's wedding gown) designed exclusive OTR II outfits, which were inspired by her Spring-Summer 2018 Haute Couture collection. For Jay-Z's opening look, Keller created a white double-breasted tuxedo worn with a silk tee adapted from the Spring-Summer 2018 men’s Haute Couture Collection. Jay-Z wore the sharp-shouldered suit with Beyonce next to him in custom LaQuan Smith—a sheer-netted turtleneck bodysuit and matching blazer.

During another costume change, Jay-Z donned an Yves Klein blue bomber jacket and black wool tuxedo pants from Maison Margiela’s Autumn-Winter 2018 collection. He put his arm around Beyonce, who wore denim shorts, a custom Dapper Dan-Gucci canvas hoodie, a Gucci metal harness and GG-printed over-the-knee boots.

Beyonce also went holographic in Balmain, wearing a bodysuit, oversized jacket and thigh-high boots with garters.

Though her lyrics proclaim, “I’m so reckless when I rock my Givenchy dress,” Beyonce sported a custom Mugler while performing her hit “Formation” from Lemonade (2016). She sang in a leather corset with thigh-high boots designed by Casey Cadwallader, while she and her backup dancers all donned custom hats inspired by Mugler archives (Thierry Mugler 1995) and made by Maison Michel (no, they weren’t high tops like in the visual album).

“I am truly honored to have had the chance to design looks for Beyoncé’s OTR II. To me, Beyonce embodies the ultimate woman: strong, resolute and so incredibly talented,” said Casey Cadwallader, Mugler’s Creative Director, in a statement.

Givenchy created Beyonce’s final look: a dark bodysuit with an oversized bow (worn with thigh-high leather boots of course) adapted from the Fall-Winter ready-to-wear collection. The pop singer also added a detachable skirt with hand-embroidered crystals.

The OTR II tour will play 48 dates in Europe and North America through October 4. See their costumes below.