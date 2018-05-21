What Happened to Ariana Grande’s $169,000 Choker?

The stunning piece went missing at the Billboard Music Awards on Sunday.

Ariana Grande opened Sunday night’s Billboard Music Awards with a powerful rendition of her newest single, “No Tears Left to Cry,” wearing a look that mimicked the song’s lyrics, equal parts romantic and a bit badass: a babydoll-style minidress by Christian Siriano, black over-the-knee platform boots by Casadei, and a diamond choker and earrings by Paris-based jewelry house Djula. By the end of the three-minute, 25-second song, however, she wasn’t wearing the choker, and that wasn’t by design.

Known as the Cleveland choker, the pricey piece features 45.54 carats of diamonds set in 100.20 grams of 18-karat white gold. It’s valued at $169,000, so when the choker disappeared at the three-minute mark – around the time Grande ascends a staircase positioned in the middle of the stage – fans noticed. “I really hope she didn’t lose it. The choker wasn’t on at the end of the performance,” one fan tweeted; “RIP THAT CHOKER,” posted another.

The moment in question is tough to spot, because it seems to happen when the broadcast cameras are focused on a front-row shot of Camila Cabello enjoying the song; when the shot returns to Grande onstage, she’s no longer wearing the choker. Soon after the incident, a spokesperson for Djula confirmed that the clasp had broken in the midst of Grande’s performance, but the borrowed piece had been recovered. “It will be going to Djula tomorrow for repairs,” she added.