Hollywood Reporter Reader Poll: What Is Your Favorite New Show of 2019?

From a nuclear disaster to a Groundhog Day-esque journey through the East Village to a galaxy far, far away, the newest slate of shows in 2019 have offered an eclectic array of settings and stories.

HBO and Sky TV's miniseries Chernobyl, starring Jared Harris, Emily Watson and Stellan Skarsgård, leaned on the never-ending public fascination of the worst nuclear reactor disaster in history. The grim miniseries fell in line with a slew of shows, on cable and through streaming platforms, that offered entertainment through the darkest of circumstances. Netflix's dark comedies Dead To Me and Russian Doll both delivered female-centric storylines with several twists and turns that kept bingers guessing until the final moments.

Those preferring a more epic storyline had Disney+'s highly anticipated live-action Star Wars series The Mandalorian or HBO's Watchmen to indulge in this year. For fans of the Star Wars universe, the series written by Jon Favreau and directed by Dave Filoni (Star Wars Rebels) has offered something to nibble on until The Rise of Skywalker arrives in December. As for Watchmen, Damon Lindelof's take on the late-1980s cult comic books could either be viewed for pure enjoyment or to heavily compare to Zack Snyder's 2009 take.

