Hollywood Reporter Reader Poll: What Is Your Favorite Show That Ended in 2019?

HBO said farewell to the world of Westeros while Netflix closed the gates on Litchfield.

It was the end of an era for a myriad of shows in 2019.

HBO said goodbye to two of its long-running shows including departing from the world of Westeros after eight seasons in Game of Thrones to bidding farewell to the political comedy Veep after seven seasons. Though coming to an end, Game of Thrones took one last bow at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards, where it had 32 nominations — the most for a single season of television in history. The final season of the HBO drama added two wins to its trophy case during the ceremony after having already won 10 Creative Arts Emmys. Meanwhile, Veep — which starred Julia Louis- Dreyfus — earned nine Emmy noms across the comedy categories.

TV viewers also said goodbye to other long-running series such as Netflix's Orange is the New Black, Showtime's Silicon Valley and CBS' The Big Bang Theory, which marked television's longest-running multicamera comedy series ever (besting Cheers) with 12 seasons — the show also earned 55 Emmy nominations and notched 10 wins during its run. The series starring Jim Parsons, Johnny Galecki and Kaley Cuoco continues to break records even after ending, as the domestic streaming rights to the series were secured by HBO Max in a a record-setting five-year deal.

