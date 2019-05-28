Blake Jenner and Jane Levy on Bingeing the Netflix Thriller 'What/If'

The stars also discuss working with the "intimidating" Oscar winner Renee Zellweger in the anthology series.

Revenge creator Mike Kelly and Netflix have just debuted the anthology thriller What/If, which stars Renee Zellweger as a venture capitalist who makes a deal with a married couple that sets off a series of dramatic events.

Two of the series' stars, Blake Jenner and Jane Levy, spoke to The Hollywood Reporter In Studio about what drew them to the show and why audiences will be binge-watching each episode.

"I was just crazy about the whole thing when I first got the pilot episode. I felt ready to binge every script, like people are going to feel watching this show," Jenner told In Studio.

"When I first read the script, I was fascinated by the character of Anne Montgomery (Zellweger), and I wanted to know why she chose this couple to screw with," Levy added. "I was really excited to tell this story because there’s a wow moment in every storyline, and I think in every episode."

Levy also discussed what it was like working with Oscar winner Zellweger, summing it up with one word: "intimidating."

"She's really a kind, welcoming person, but, I mean, the scenes that we have together are basically intimidation scenes anyway, so she is so much fun to work with. She's so great in this role, playing a character that’s the diametric opposite of herself."

What/If is streaming on Netflix now.

Watch the video above to hear Jenner and Levy discuss their favorite episode of the season, bonding over bottles of wine and more.