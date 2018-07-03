Fourth of July: Where to Watch Fireworks in L.A., New York and on TV

Depending on where you live, options to see the fireworks on the Fourth range from including AmericaFest at the Rose Bowl to Macy's Fourth of July Fireworks Show in New York — and from the comfort of your own couch.

Knowing where to cozy up and stare out into the firework-filled sky on July Fourth can be hard if you live in Los Angeles and New York. Places like the Hollywood Forever Cemetery and CBS Studio Center have already sold out tickets for the day, but there are still plenty of options out there.

Whether you prefer watching on TV or in person, The Hollywood Reporter has round up the TV specials and locations where everyone can join in on the festivities on Independence Day.

On TV

Macy’s Fourth of July Fireworks Show on NBC

The 42nd annual event will be live with special performances from Kelly Clarkson, Ricky Martin and Keith Urban starting at 8 p.m. EST. The two-hour broadcast will also showcase the fireworks shot into the sky above the East River. People can also choose to watch the even through their phones and laptops via their TV provider at NBCNewYork.com. (The New York City forecast for the day looks to be mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.)

PBS’s A Capital Fourth

Actor John Stamos will host A Capitol Fourth live from the West Lawn at the U.S. Capital,. The show will begin on PBS at 8 p.m EST and will include performances by The Beach Boys and Andy Grammer. The show will conclude with the annual fireworks show in Washington D.C. (According to weather.com, the forecast for Washington D.C. will be partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of precipitation.)

Los Angeles

Grand Park, Downtown L.A.

Downtown will be filled with firework spectators on Independence Day at the historic Grand Park. The free block party will start at 3 p.m. PST and include a variety of food options and will be capped off with fireworks at 9 p.m. PST. (The forecast for L.A. will be a high of 80 with clear skies.)

Expo Park

If you’re looking for an all-day affair, Expo Park located near USC will offer a free festival and fireworks starting at 11 a.m. PST. Fireworks will begin at 9 p.m. PST and can been seen from either the Expo Park Grounds or the LA Memorial Coliseum.

Dodgers Stadium

For baseball fans, the Los Angeles Dodgers will be at home this year hosting the Pittsburgh Pirates at 6:10 p.m. PST. After the game, there will be a fireworks display at Dodgers Stadium. Tickets are available on the Dodgers website.

Hollywood Bowl

The L.A. Philharmonic alongside '80s group The Go-Go’s will headline the Hollywood Bowl’s Fourth of July celebration. The show will begin at 7:30 p.m. PST followed by its very own fireworks extravaganza. Tickets to the show can be found on the the Hollywood Bowl’s website.

Rose Bowl

AmericaFest presented by Honda is underway in Pasadena at the Rose Bowl, and tickets are still available to catch their fireworks display on the Fourth. There will be live music, motorcycle stunts and a Michael Jackson tribute to boot. Parking lots open at noon and festivities will run until the fireworks display at 9 p.m. PST.

The Queen Mary

For those who are looking to see fireworks at sea, tickets are available for the "All American 4th of July" on The Queen Mary. Located in Long Beach, The Queen Mary celebration will begin at 2 p.m. and run until 10, with live entertainment and food options available. Adult tickets $44 and children prices (for those 3-11) are $24.

New York

Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks Show

New Yorkers will all be focused on the Macy’s festivities live along the East River. And with the magnitude of the night’s display, there will be multiple places for optimal viewing. Along with the concert featuring Clarkson, Martin and Urban, there will be several viewing points for the fireworks including 42nd Street & FDR Drive, 34th Street & FDR Drive, 23rd Street & FDR Drive, 18th Street & Avenue C and Houston Street & FDR Drive.

Coney Island

If you would like to be a little father out from the city, Coney Island will offer fireworks on the boardwalk Wednesday on W. 12th street. The fireworks will begin at 9:30 p.m. EST. Families who want to get their early can also catch the 46th annual Nathan Hot Dog Eating Contest at 12 p.m. EST featuring world record holder Joey Chestnut.