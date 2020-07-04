How to Watch Fourth of July Fireworks From Home

While numerous celebrations have been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic, people can still catch dazzling displays from the comfort of their own home.

Independence Day celebrations may look different this year as the coronavirus pandemic has led to the cancellation of numerous live fireworks shows across the country. However, those looking to celebrate the annual holiday can still catch dazzling displays from the comfort and safety of their own home.

Both PBS and NBC will air their annual fireworks specials on Saturday, with PBS' A Capitol Fourth featuring a live fireworks display.

The Saturday broadcast, hosted by John Stamos and Vanessa Williams, will begin at 8 p.m. PT/ET and will feature pre-taped performances from Andy Grammer, The Temptations and Chrissy Metz. Yolanda Adams, Trace Adkins, Renée Fleming, John Fogerty, Patti LaBelle and other stars are also set to appear on the special.

The whole event can be streamed live below.

NBC will air Macy's annual 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular on Saturday from 8 to 10 p.m. But this year the New York City celebration has been reimagined to encourage social distancing.

The retail company's series of Fourth of July firework displays began on Monday and continue through Saturday. Each show, from an unannounced location in different parts of New York City, will last five minutes and feature a grand scale of pyrotechnic work. The short duration of the shows was designed to discourage crowds from gathering to watch the display in person, and Macy's encourages fireworks fans to stay home and maintain recommended social distancing guidelines.

The NBC special will be co-hosted by Today anchors Craig Melvin and Dylan Dreyer and feature performances from National Youth Poet Laureate Amanda Gorman, Black Eyed Peas, The Killers, Lady A, John Legend, Tim McGraw and Brad Paisley. The fireworks portion will feature footage of the brief shows from earlier in the week and a live grand finale.