Hollywood Reporter's Guide to the 2019 Grammy Awards

What to know about this year's Grammy Awards, broadcasting live on CBS.

Music will be in the air Sunday as the 61st annual Grammy Awards takes over the Staples Center to honor and feature the best musicians and songs of the year.

Here's what to expect from the 2019 Grammy Awards.

How to Watch

The awards show will be airing live on CBS from the Staples Center in Los Angeles at 5 p.m. PT. CBS will also stream the ceremony online for CBS All Access subscribers.

Before the evening show, the Grammy Awards will host a non-televised ceremony where a bulk of the show's awards will be presented, starting from 12:30 p.m. This pre-show ceremony will be available to stream on Grammy.com.

After the non-televised awards ceremony will be the red carpet where the night's biggest stars will show off their style. With Giuliana Rancic and Ryan Secreast hosting, E! is set to broadcast its two-hour red-carpet special coverage starting at 3 p.m. PT.

Similarly, CBS will air its own red carpet preshow, hosted by Nancy O'Dell, Kevin Frazier, Keltie Knight and Eve, before the awards ceremony. Grammy Red Carpet Live is set to air from 4-5 p.m. PT.

The Grammy Awards will also livestream the red carpet at Grammy.com

Who to Watch

Alicia Keys, who's taken home multiple Grammy Awards in previous years, will host the ceremony. The R&B artist, known for songs like "Fallin'," "New York," and "Girl on Fire," has won a total of 15 Grammy Awards.

In a YouTube video, Keys reacts to the host announcement and explains that hosting the music awards show in 2019 is particularly important.

"I know what it feels like to be on that stage and I know what it feels like to be proud of the work that you've put in and to be recognized for it. And I just feel grateful that I'm able to bring that light and that energy," she says in the video.

Many of the night's nominees are also set to present various awards throughout the night. Such artists include Leon Bridges, Charlie Wilson and Kelsea Ballerini. Previous Grammy nominees like John Myer, Smokey Robinson and Megan Trainor will also present on Sunday night.

Additional presenters for Sunday's show include BTS, Anna Kendrick and Wilmer Valderrama.

Lady Gaga, Cardi B, Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes are some of the artists in the 2019 Grammy Awards' lineup of performers. Additional performers include Dua Lipa and St. Vincent, Janelle Monae, Post Malone and Kacey Musgraves.

The night will also consist of multiple tribute performances. Diana Ross' performance will honor her career and all that she's brought to the music industry. Ross was the 2012 recipient of the Grammy lifetime achievement award.

Aretha Franklin and Dolly Parton will also be the focus of other tribute performances. Andra Day, Yolanda Adams and Fantasia will honor the Queen of Soul, who died in August.

Parton, who is the year's MusiCares Person of the Year, will return to the Grammys stage for the first time in 18 years to perform her newest music from the Dumplin' soundtrack. Katy Perry, Maren Morris, Kacey Musgraves and more will perform some of Parton's most iconic songs as part of the country music star's tribute.

Nominations

Kendrick Lamar tops the list of the 2019 Grammy nominees with a total of eight nominations, including album of the year for the Black Panther soundtrack. From the movie's soundtrack, "All the Stars," written by the rapper and SZA, is also up for record of the year.

The Black Panther anthem, however, isn't the only Hollywood number in the running for Grammys this year. Though the A Star is Born soundtrack is ineligble for Grammy nominations, the film's standout song, "Shallow," by Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper, received a total of four Grammy nods, including record of the year and song of the year.

For the 61st annual Grammy nominations, the four main categories – album, record song of the year and best new artist – feature eight nominees as opposed to the previous five nods in an effort to promote more inclusivity.

Other top nominees include Drake, Brandi Carlile, Cardi B, Childish Gambino. Among the year's best new artist nominees are Dua Lipa, Bebe Rexha and Jorja Smith.

Though the 2019 Grammy Awards will honor talent both new and old to the music game, it also snubbed some major names.

Taylor Swift trails behind other artists with just one nomination for best pop vocal album with her latest work Reputation. Similarly, Ariana Grande failed to receive recognition in the four main categories but in the running for both best pop vocal album and best pop solo performance.

Get Ready for Full Coverage

The Hollywood Reporter will provide coverage on all things about the Grammy's. Bookmark THR's Grammys Awards page for the latest news about the awards show, from memorable red-carpet moments to a list of the night's winners.