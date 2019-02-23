Hollywood Reporter's Guide to the 2019 Independent Spirit Awards

Everything you need to know about this year's indie-film ceremony.

A number of Hollywood's biggest stars will convene Saturday under a tent on the beach in Santa Monica for the 34th annual Film Independent Spirit Awards. Airing live on IFC, the show is set to honor the year's best in independent film.

Here's everything to know about the 2019 Film Independent Spirit Awards.

How to Watch

The ceremony will air live on IFC beginning at 2 p.m. PT on Saturday, Feb. 23. In addition, cable subscribers can view a live stream of the show on IFC's website by logging in with their account information.

For the second year in a row, IFC has partnered with Facebook to simultaneously stream the entire live broadcast on Facebook Watch through the Film Independent Spirit Awards show page. The Facebook exclusive live feed will begin at 2 p.m. PT.

Who to Watch

Aubrey Plaza is set to host the show, marking the first time the Legion and former Parks and Recreation actress has hosted an awards ceremony.

Last year, Plaza starred in and produced the Matt Spicer-directed feature Ingrid Goes West, for which she received a Spirit Award for best feature film.

"I am truly honored and delighted to host the Spirit Awards this year," Plaza said in a statement following the announcement of her hosting duties. "It is a dream come true to host a show that celebrates my greatest loves ... independent film, the people that make them possible and live television!"

Film Independent announced that Javier Bardem, Sterling K. Brown, Gemma Chan, Glenn Close, Toni Collette, Mark Duplass, Elsie Fisher, Regina Hall, Armie Hammer, Brian Tyree Henry, Taraji P. Henson, Michael Keaton, Riley Keough, KiKi Layne, Thomasin Harcourt McKenzie, Viggo Mortensen, Carey Mulligan, Ray Romano, Ekaterina Samsonov, Amanda Seyfried, Molly Shannon, Lakeith Stanfield, Tessa Thompson and Finn Wolfhard will serve among the group of new, returning and nominated presenters.

This year, Suspiria will receive the Robert Altman Award, which honors one film and its director, casting director and ensemble cast. The award was created in 2008 to honor late director Robert Altman for his ability to construct extraordinary ensemble casts. Recent past recipients include Netflix's Mudbound, A24's Moonlight and Open Road Films' Spotlight.

Nominations

We the Animals, documentary director Jeremiah Zagar's narrative debut based on Justin Torres' 2011 debut novel of the same name, leads the nominations with five. That includes nominations in the best first feature, best supporting male, best editing and best cinematography categories.

You Were Never Really Here, First Reformed and Eighth Grade each earned the second highest number of nominations with four. All are included in the best feature category with If Beale Street Could Talk and Leave No Trace.

First Reformed is up for a Spirit Award in both the best screenplay and best director categories, in addition to Ethan Hawke's individual nomination for best male lead. He competes in the category alongside Searching's John Cho, Blindspotting's Daveed Diggs, Socrates' Christian Malheiros and Joaquin Phoenix for You Were Never Really Here.

Glenn Close, who scored The Wife's only Spirit Awards nod, is nominated in the best female lead category alongside Eighth Grade's Elsie Fisher, Wildlife's Carey Mulligan, Support the Girls' Regina Hall and Madeline's Madeline's Helena Howard.

Hereditary star Toni Collette is the final nominee in the best female lead category, scoring one half of the film's two 2019 Independent Spirit Awards nominations. The other nod is for best first feature.

Regina King received a best supporting actress nod along with Barry Jenkins' best director nomination, earning If Beale Street Could Talk a total of three nominations.

Sorry to Bother You and Suspiria each scored two nominations, while BlacKkKlansman received only a single nomination at the Spirit Awards courtesy of Adam Driver's best supporting male nod.

The Fred Rogers-focused Won't You Be My Neighbor and Bing Liu's skateboarding feature Minding the Gap are up for best documentary, while best picture Oscar hopefuls Roma and The Favourite have been nominated in the best international film category alongside Burning, Happy as Lazzaro and Shoplifters.

Get Ready for Full Coverage

The Hollywood Reporter will provide coverage of all things Film Independent Spirit Awards. Make sure to bookmark THR’s Independent Spirit Awards page for the latest news about the awards show, from who’s winning to what’s else is happening at the ceremony.