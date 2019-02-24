Hollywood Reporter's Guide to the 2019 Oscars

What to know about this year's Academy Awards, airing live on ABC Sunday night.

The 91st annual Academy Awards will take place on Sunday, Feb. 24 at the Dolby Theatre at Hollywood & Highland Center in Los Angeles. While the 2019 ceremony will remain hostless, plenty of stars are set to attend the awards show to honor the best in film from the past year.

The Oscars has already had it's fair share of controversy, including after the Film Academy announced it planned to present four categories — cinematography, film editing, live-action short and makeup and hairstyling — during commercial breaks. A number of high profile actors, directors and cinematographers signed an open letter that urged the Academy to reconsider.

Following the backlash, the Academy reversed the decision and said those categories would be presented live during the broadcast.

Here's what to expect from the 2019 Oscars.

How to Watch

The ceremony will be broadcast on ABC at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.

In addition to airing on TV, the ceremony will be available to live stream on abc.com and the ABC app, which can be accessed by signing in with a participating TV provider.

Before the nominees, presenters and guests make their way into the ceremony, they will walk the red carpet.

An exclusive special Oscars All Access: Red Carpet Live will be live streamed on The Academy's Twitter page beginning at 3:30 p.m. PT and will air until the ceremony begins. Laura Marano, Louis Virtel and Chris Connelly will host the red carpet special. Fans can get it on the fun by submitting questions for the night's stars by using the hashtag #OscarsAllAccess.

Additionally, red carpet coverage will air on ABC beginning at 3:30 p.m. PT

E! Live From the Red Carpet will also participate in the night's festivities. The red carpet coverage, which kicks off at 2 pm PT, will feature interviews with the nominees and presenters.

Who to Watch

This year will marks the first time since 1989 that the Oscars do not have a host. It was announced in December that Kevin Hart had been selected to host the show, but he dropped out of the role two days later following the resurfacing of old, controversial tweets in which the comedian expressed anti-gay sentiments and used homophobic terminology and slurs.

"I have made the choice to step down from hosting this year's Oscars ... this is because I do not want to be a distraction on a night that should be celebrated by so many amazing talented artists. I sincerely apologize to the LGBTQ community for my insensitive words from my past," Hart explained in a tweet about why he chose to step down as host.

It later emerged that Dwayne Johnson had also entertained the idea of hosting the show, but that didn't work out.

After months of speculation, The Academy confirmed earlier this month that the show would remain hostless, though that doesn't mean the night will be lacking in star power.

Presenters announced to take the stage include Jennifer Lopez, Tina Fey, Daniel Craig, Awkwafina, Chris Evans, Whoopi Goldberg, Brie Larson, Amy Poehler, Maya Rudolph, Amandla Stenberg, Charlize Theron, Tessa Thompson, Constance Wu, Javier Bardem, Angela Bassett, Chadwick Boseman, Emilia Clarke, Laura Dern, Samuel L. Jackson, Stephan James, Keegan-Michael Key, KiKi Layne, James McAvoy, Melissa McCarthy, Jason Momoa, Sarah Paulson, Elsie Fisher, Danai Gurira, Brian Tyree Henry, Michael B. Jordan, Michael Keaton, Helen Mirren, John Mulaney, Tyler Perry, Pharrell Williams, Krysten Ritter, Paul Rudd, Michelle Yeoh, Chef Jose Andres, Dana Carvey, Queen Latifah, Congressman John Lewis, Diego Luna, Tom Morello, Mike Myers, Trevor Noah, Amandla Stenberg, Barbra Streisand and Serena Williams.

The tradition of the previous year's four Oscar-winning actors presenting at the following year's Oscars will continue this year. Former best actor winner Gary Oldman and best supporting actress winner Allison Janney are expected to join forces to present, while best actress winner Frances McDormand will present alongside her Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri co-star and last year's best supporting actor winner Sam Rockwell.

The Hollywood Reporter previously reported that the show's producers were looking to line up appearances by many big-name castmembers from Marvel's Avengers franchise.

Evans, who appears in the franchise as Captain America, was the first Avengers actor to be confirmed to appear at the ceremony. Jackson, who plays Nick Fury in the franchise, will also present. Additionally, Boseman, Bassett, Jordan and Gurira starred in Black Panther. Ritter starred as the titular character in the Marvel series Jessica Jones, while Rudd plays Ant-Man.

A number of nominees will also take the stage to perform the songs nominated in the best original song category. Jennifer Hudson will perform "I'll Fight" from the documentary RBG, while Bette Midler will perform the Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman-written "The Place Where Lost Things Go" from Mary Poppins Returns. Gillian Welch and David Rawlings are set to perform "When a Cowboy Trades His Spurs for Wings" from The Ballad of Buster Scruggs and Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga will sing "Shallow" from A Star Is Born.

The final best orignal song nominee, Kendrick Lamar and SZA's "All the Stars" from Black Panther, won't be performed live during Sunday's ceremony, the Academy confirmed on Thursday.

Queen and Adam Lambert will also take the stage to perform during the ceremony.

Nominations

Roma and The Favourite lead the nominations with 10 nods apiece.

Both films are up for best picture alongside BlacKkKlansman, Black Panther, Bohemian Rhapsody, Green Book, A Star Is Born and Vice.

A Star Is Born and Vice each earned eight nods. Black Panther followed closely behind with seven nominations, while BlacKkKlansman earned six and Bohemian Rhapsody and Green Book tied with five nods each.

Spike Lee earned his first-ever directing nomination for BlacKkKlansman. He is up against Alfonso Cuaron (Roma), Yorgos Lanthimos (The Favourite), Adam McKay (Vice) and Pawel Pawlikowski (Cold War) for the honor.

Cuaron became the fourth person to earn four personal nominations at the upcoming ceremony. In addition to being nominated for best director for Roma, Cuaron is also up for original screenplay, cinematography and best picture as a producer.

Joel and Ethan Coen and Warren Beatty are the only other directors to be nominated for four awards at a single Oscars ceremony.

The Coens earned four nominations at the 2008 Oscars for their work as writers (adapted screenplay), directors, producers and editors on No Country for Old Men. They won in all of the categories except for editing.

Meanwhile, Beatty earned four nominations at the 1979 Oscars for Heaven Can Wait. He later received the same number of nominations at the 1982 ceremony for Reds. He served as the director, writer, producer and lead actor in both films and won the best directing honor for Reds.

Many of the acting nominees scored their first Oscar nods during the 2019 ceremony. Best actor nominee Rami Malek earned his first nomination for his portrayal of Freddie Mercury in Bohemian Rhapsody, while Lady Gaga (A Star Is Born), Olivia Colman (The Favourite) and Yalitza Aparicio (Roma) scored their first acting nominations in the best actress category.

Malek is up against Christian Bale (Vice), Bradley Cooper (A Star Is Born), Willem Dafoe (At Eternity's Gate) and Viggo Mortensen (Green Book) for best actor. Meanwhile, Lady Gaga, Colman and Aparicio are nominated alongside Glenn Close (The Wife) and Melissa McCarthy (Can You Ever Forgive Me?).

First time nominees Marina de Tavira (Roma) and Regina King (If Beale Street Could Talk) are nominated against Amy Adams (Vice), Emma Stone (The Favourite) and Rachel Weisz (The Favourite) in the supporting actress category, while veteran actor Sam Elliott (A Star Is Born), Adam Driver (BlacKkKlansman) and Richard E. Grant (Can You Ever Forgive Me?) earned their first nominations in the best supporting actor category. They will compete against Mahershala Ali (Green Book) and Sam Rockwell (Vice) in the category.

While many deserving films and the talent behind those movies were honored with nominations, a number of films and performances experts expected to be recognized were left out of this year's nominations.

A Star Is Born garnered eight nominations, though director Cooper was noticeably left out of the best director category. Black Panther's Ryan Coogler and Green Book's Peter Farrelly also failed to be recognized in the category, despite the fact that their films were nominated for best picture.

Additionally, no female directors were included in the category, in what's become an unfortunate pattern for the Academy, which has only nominated five women for that award. Kathryn Bigelow remains the only female director to win an Oscar, which was for The Hurt Locker in 2010.

High profile hopefuls Crazy Rich Asians, Ben Is Back, Boy Erased, Eighth Grade, The Rider, Sorry to Bother You and Widows failed to earn any nominations, while John Krasinski's A Quiet Place only received one nod in the sound editing category.

Get Ready for Full Coverage

The Hollywood Reporter will report all the news about the awards. Make sure to bookmark THR's Oscars page for the latest coverage about what's happening outside of the Dolby Theatre during the red carpet arrivals and what's happening inside during the ceremony.