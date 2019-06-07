Hollywood Reporter's Guide to the 2019 Tony Awards

James Corden will host the Broadway honors ceremony, set to air on CBS.

Broadway's best will be honored at the 2019 Tony Awards, set to take place Sunday, June 9 at New York's Radio City Music Hall.

James Corden will host the 73rd annual ceremony. The Late Late Show personality — who won a Tony himself in 2012 for his performance in One Man, Two Guvnors — previously emceed Broadway's annual awards ceremony in 2016.

The Tonys will be broadcast live on CBS on Sunday, June 9, at 8 p.m. ET. The red carpet will be hosted by Montego Glover and Denny Directo, beginning live at 5 p.m. ET on Twitter, @CBS, and Entertainment Tonight's ET Live.

Nominations

Some of the shows expected to sweep this year's show include plays To Kill a Mockingbird and The Ferryman.

The Ferryman, directed by Sam Mendes, had its world premiere in April 2017 at London's Royal Court Theatre, and became the fastest selling play in the venue's history. The production — which tells the story of the family of a former IRA activist, living in their farmhouse in rural 1981 Northern Ireland — previously won a heap of awards for its original run in the U.K.

To Kill a Mockingbird — adapted by Aaron Sorkin from Harper Lee's beloved 1960 novel of the same name — began performances at New York's Shubert Theatre in November. In May, the hot-ticket production made history as the top-grossing American play in Broadway history, with its cumulative box office hitting $40.1 million. To Kill a Mockingbird will be making its way from Broadway to the rest of the U.S. next year. Producer Scott Rudin announced in March that the play will launch a national tour at Washington, D.C.'s Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in August 2020.

As far as musicals go, The Prom, Tootsie and this year's Oklahoma! revival seem to be surefire wins when Sunday rolls around.

The Prom — an original musical — explores the relationship between an Indiana teenager (Caitlin Kinnunen) who wants to bring her girlfriend (Isabelle McCalla) to her school's big dance. When they are banned from the event, a group of eccentric Broadway creatives come together to help the young couple fight against discrimination. The musical made waves late last year when the cast performed in Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, and Kinnunen and McCalla shared a same-sex kiss in character on national television.

Tootsie made its world premiere try-out at the Cadillac Palace Theatre in Chicago in September 2018. Similar to the 1982 film it was based on, the musical tells the story of a talented but difficult actor who adopts a new identity as a female performer named Dorothy Michaels in an attempt to achieve success. The original movie was centered around a daytime soap opera, while the musical swaps in a TV show for a Broadway production.

Meanwhile, Oklahoma! returned to Broadway this year just in time for its 75th anniversary. The Daniel Fish-directed production began performances at New York's Circle in the Square Theatre. This latest iteration of the beloved musical has been a hit with critics, who have applauded its stripped-down, intimate and immersive style. A national tour is set to launch in January 2020.

Performances and Presenters

The evening will feature performances by the casts of Ain’t Too Proud: The Life and Times of the Temptations; Beetlejuice; The Cher Show; Choir Boy; Hadestown; Kiss Me, Kate; Oklahoma!; The Prom and Tootsie. This year's show will also feature a special performance by Tony winner Cynthia Erivo.

Darren Criss, Tina Fey, Billy Porter, Sutton Foster, Andrew Rannells, Samuel L. Jackson, Ben Platt and Michael Shannon — each of whom have had success in Hollywood and on the Great White Way — will present, along with LaTanya Richardson Jackson, Regina King, Laura Linney and Audra McDonald.

The evening will also feature appearances by Sara Bareilles, Laura Benanti, Abigail Breslin, Kristin Chenoweth, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Josh Groban, Danai Gurira, Jake Gyllenhaal, Christopher Jackson, Shirley Jones, Jane Krakowski, Lucy Liu, Aasif Mandvi, Sienna Miller, Catherine O’Hara, Tony Nominee Kelli O’Hara, Anthony Ramos, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Marisa Tomei, Samira Wiley, BeBe Winans and Isabelle Stevenson Award recipient Judith Light. Karen Olivo, Aaron Tveit and Danny Burstein will co-host the pre-telecast Creative Arts Awards.

Actress Rosemary Harris, playwright Terrence McNally and composer Harold Wheeler — each of whom are previous Tony winners — are set to receive lifetime achievement awards.