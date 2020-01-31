Hollywood Reporter's Guide to the 2020 Super Bowl

The championship football game will be broadcast live on Fox Sunday at 3:30 p.m. PT/6:30 p.m. ET.

The Kansas City Chiefs will battle the San Francisco 49ers for the Vince Lombardi Trophy during the 2020 Super Bowl in Miami on Sunday. This year marks the first time in Super Bowl history these two teams will compete against each other for the National Football League championship.

The Chiefs head into Super Bowl 54 for the third time ever and the first time since they beat the Minnesota Vikings 50 years ago at Super Bowl IV (1970).

As for the 49ers, this will be the team's seventh Super Bowl appearance, and if they win, the franchise will tie the New England Patriots and the Pittsburgh Steelers as the teams with the most Super Bowl victories in history (six).

Sunday's game is the 11th Super Bowl to take place in Miami, making it the most frequent host city for the big game, with New Orleans (10) coming in at a close second.

Catch Super Bowl LIV on Fox, with kickoff scheduled for 3:30 p.m. PT. Viewers can tune in on their TVs, via streaming devices — Apple TV, Roku, Amazon FireTV, etc. — as well as online at Foxsports.com.

Katie Sowers, the 49ers offensive assistant, will become the first woman ever to coach in the Super Bowl on Sunday and is one of only three women who have full-time NFL coaching jobs.

Demi Lovato will open Super Bowl LIV with a rendition of the national anthem, and Shakira and Jennifer Lopez will take the stage for the 2020 halftime show.

The NFL's Road to the Super Bowl begins at 9 a.m. PT on Fox on Sunday, followed by the Fox Super Bowl Kickoff, hosted by Charissa Thompson, at 10 a.m. PT, and finally the Fox Super Bowl Pregame Show, with numerous guest sports analysts, at 11 a.m. PT.

The Masked Singer Season 3 premiere immediately follows the game and postgame coverage at 7:30 p.m. PT. The show is hosted by Nick Cannon, alongside judges Ken Jeong, Nicole Scherzinger, Robin Thicke and Jenny McCarthy, joined by guest judge Jamie Foxx.