Hollywood Reporter's Guide to the Super Bowl

The year’s biggest sporting event will broadcast live at 3:30 p.m. PT on Sunday.

The New England Patriots are returning to the Super Bowl following their defeat by the Philadelphia Eagles during last year's game. This year they are taking on the Los Angeles Rams.

This marks the fourth time in five seasons that the Patriots will compete in the championship game, while it will be quarterback Tom Brady's ninth Super Bowl appearance.

The Rams have one Super Bowl victory, which took place during the 2000 game over the Tennessee Titans (when the Rams were located in St. Louis). Meanwhile, the Patriots have five Super Bowl victories under their belt. The teams previously competed against each other during the 2002 game, which the Patriots won. (The Rams moved from L.A. to St. Louis in 1995 and returned to Los Angeles in 2016.)

Super Bowl LIII will air live on CBS on Feb. 3 from Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

Prior to the game, CBS will air The Road to the Super Bowl at noon ET. Tony Goes to the Super Bowl, which follows announcer Tony Romo as he travels to the game, will air at 1 p.m. ET. The Super Bowl Today will begin at 2 p.m. ET and will feature analysis, discussion and interviews about the event. The Super Bowl Kickoff Show will start at 4 p.m. ET and will lead into the game.

The Super Bowl will officially begin at 6 p.m., with kickoff scheduled for 6:30 p.m. ET.

Romo, Jim Nantz, Tracy Wolfson and Evan Washburn will serve as the announcers during the game, with Nantz and Romo in the booth and Wolfson and Washburn on the sidelines.

Chloe x Halle will perform "America the Beautiful" before the game starts, while Gladys Knight will perform "The Star-Spangled Banner" at the beginning of this year's Super Bowl. The Grammy-winning performer has said that she's proud to use her voice "to unite and represent our country," especially because the game will take place in her hometown of Atlanta.

Meanwhile, Maroon 5 will headline the halftime show. The band will be joined by Travis Scott and Big Boi, an Atlanta native, during the performance.

In addition to the game airing on CBS, it can be streamed CBSSports.com, the CBS Sports App and CBS All Access. The preshow festivities will be available to live stream beginning at 9 a.m. PT on Sunday.

The premiere of the new global talent competition show The World's Best will follow the Super Bowl at 10 p.m. ET. The show is hosted by James Corden and will feature Drew Barrymore, RuPaul Charles and Faith Hill as the panel of judges.

The Super Bowl festivities will conclude with a special Sunday edition of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert at 11:35 p.m. ET.