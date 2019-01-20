Hollywood Reporter's Guide to the 2019 Oscar Nominations

Kumail Nanjiani and Tracee Ellis Ross will host the announcement starting at 5:20 a.m. PT.

The 2019 Oscars nominations are being announced early Tuesday morning, starting at 5:20 a.m. PT.

Kumail Nanjiani and Tracee Ellis Ross will host the announcement live from the Academy’s Samuel Goldwyn Theater.

According to the Academy, at 5:20 a.m. PT, the Oscar nominees will be announced in the following categories (listed in no particular order): actor in a supporting role, actress in a supporting role, costume design, film editing, original score, animated short film, live-action short film, sound editing and sound mixing.

At 5:30 a.m. PT, the Oscar nominees will be announced in the remaining categories (listed in no particular order): actor in a leading role, actress in a leading role, animated feature film, cinematography, directing, documentary feature, documentary short subject, foreign-language film, makeup and hairstyling, best picture, visual effects, adapted screenplay, original screenplay, original song and production design.

The 91st Annual Academy Awards are being handed out once again at the Dolby Theatre at Hollywood & Highland Center in Hollywood. ABC will broadcast the Academy Awards ceremony live on Sunday, Feb. 24.

You can also watch the live stream of the 2019 Oscars nominations announcement below when it begins at 5:20 a.m. PT Tuesday. The Hollywood Reporter will be covering all the news as it happens; keep up with the latest here.