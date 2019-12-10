Hollywood Reporter Reader Poll: What was the Top Entertainment Story of 2019?

From Taylor Swift's feud with Scooter Braun to the college admissions scandal, Hollywood had its fair share of feuds, surprises and scandals this year.

Felicity Huffman and Lori Loughlin were among those arrested March 12 after federal prosecutors in Boston unsealed a criminal complaint charging all with conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud for allegedly cheating the collegiate system in order for their children to be admitted into upper-echelon universities. More than 30 parents and nine coaches were charged in what authorities dubbed "Operation Varsity Blues." Huffman pleaded guilty to the charges and served 11 days in prison. Meanwhile, Loughlin and her husband face far more serious charges, to which they have both pleaded not guilty and are awaiting trial.

In other news, Lifetime sparked controversy with the series Surviving R. Kelly, a six-part special in which accusers spoke out against the R&B singer, claiming he has systematically assaulted, brainwashed and degraded both teenage girls and adult women throughout his career. Following the documentary, Kelly was arrested and indicted on 10 felony counts of aggravated sexual abuse against four people, including three minors, dating back to 1998. Artists also apologized for their collaborations with the singer, who was eventually dropped by his record label RCA Records at Sony Music. Prosecutors in Chicago, New York and Atlanta also began seeking information in response to the claims made in the docuseries.

Meanwhile, Michael Jackson also became subject to scrutiny after HBO's Leaving Neverland centered on two men who accused the singer of years of sexual molestation. After Leaving Neverland debuted in January at the Sundance Film Festival, Jackson's estate called the film "a tabloid character assassination" and insisted it "isn't a documentary," while his family called the director and the pic's two accusers "opportunists." The docuseries earned five nominations at the Emmy Awards.

Public feuds brewed in 2019 between prominent figures in both film and music. Taylor Swift spoke out against Big Machine Label Group founder Scott Borchetta and Scooter Braun, following the news that Braun's Ithaca Holdings had acquired Big Machine Label Group — and with it the entire catalog Swift released through Borchetta's label. The singer-songwriter referred to the deal as her "worst case scenario" and that the news immediately brought her back to "the incessant, manipulative bullying I’ve received at [Braun's] hands for years." The feud grew stronger after Swift claimed last month that Borchetta and Braun were preventing her from performing her past hits during the upcoming 2019 American Music Awards.

In film, Martin Scorsese stated that Marvel films were "not cinema" prompting an outcry from fans and actors involved in Marvel projects. Marvel also found itself amid drama after publicly parting ways with Sony, resulting in the end of Marvel's involvement with Tom Holland's Spider-Man. The two eventually struck a deal that would see Marvel produce another Spider-Man film for Sony.

Other big moments of the year included the new class of streaming services such as Disney + and Apple TV +; the introduction of famed character Baby Yoda from The Mandalorian; Kevin Hart stepping down as Oscars host after his past controversial comments resurfaced; and Todd Phillips' Joker film starring Joaquin Phoenix stirring backlash for timely violence depicted onscreen.

