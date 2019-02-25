Oscar Poll: What Was Your Favorite Acceptance Speech?

The Hollywood Reporter wants to hear from you: Who delivered the best speech? Cast your vote below.

At Sunday's 91st Academy Awards, some went home with their first Oscars, others made history by winning, and nearly every everyone was awestruck when they took the stage to accept their award.

Hannah Beachler, for example, was overcome with emotion when she and Jay Hart won best costume design for their work on Black Panther. Beachler became the first African-American to be nominated for, and then win, the category. On stage, she thanked the film's director, Ryan Coogler: "I stand here stronger than I was yesterday. I stand here with agency and self-worth because of Ryan Coogler. You not only made me a better designer, a better storyteller, a better person, I stand here because of this man who offered me a different perspective of life, who offered me a safe space, who’s patient and gave me air, humanity and brotherhood."

Another Black Panther contributor, Ruth E. Carter, also made history by becoming the first black woman to win the award for best costume design. "I got it. Wow, this has been a long time coming," Carter said while accepting the Oscar, later adding that "Marvel may have created the first black superhero, but through costume design, we turned him into an African king."

Spike Lee won his first-ever competitive Oscar for best adapted screenplay for BlacKkKlansman, prompting him to deliver a powerful acceptance speech about slavery and racism in the U.S. "Before the world tonight, I give praise to our ancestors who helped build this country into what it was today along with the genocide of its native people. If we all connect with our ancestors, we will have love and wisdom. We will regain our humanity. It will be a powerful moment," he said, later ending the speech with a nod to the 2020 presidential election, which is "around the corner. Let us all mobilize. Let us all be on the right side of history. Make the moral choice between love versus hate."

Mahershala Ali took home best supporting actor for his portrayal of pianist Dr. Don Shirley in Green Book, making him the first black actor to win the Oscar category twice. He thanked Dr. Shirley, his co-star Viggo Mortensen, and director Peter Farrelly. However, he ultimately dedicated the award to his grandmother, "who has been in my ear my entire life telling me that if at first I don’t succeed try, try again. That I could do anything I put my mind to. Always, always pushing me to think positively, and I know that I would not be here without her. That she has gotten me over the hump every step of the way."

Green Book ultimately claimed the best picture Oscar. "This is like a dream," said producer Jim Burke while accepting the trophy with the cast and team, including fellow producers Farrelly, Charles B. Wessler, Brian Currie, and Nick Vallelonga. "We made this film with love and we made it with tenderness and we made it with respect."

Other top categories went to Roma's Alfonso Cuaron for best director; The Favourite's Olivia Colman for best actress; Bohemian Rhapsody's Rami Malek for best actor, and If Beale Street Could Talk's Regina King for best supporting actress.

"Shallow" from A Star Is Born won best original song, giving Lady Gaga her first Oscar. She teared up upon taking the podium, later delivering some inspiring words: "One of the hardest things in life is to be brave enough to be yourself. I wish everyone could feel a joy inside of them. That's actually what Bradley said to me yesterday right before we did our last rehearsal of 'Shallow.' He said, 'Let's just drop a little bit of joy.' And it turns out, that joy did a lot for me." She then looked ahead to the future, "I have a true dream that these award shows will not just be male and female — that we'll include everyone."

Another memorable speech came from Rayka Zehtabchi and Melissa Berton, who won best documentary short for Period. End of Sentence. "I can't believe a film about menstruation just won an Oscar!" Zehtabchi said on stage.

