Oscar Poll: What Was Your Favorite Performance?

From Adam Lambert and Queen to Gillian Welch and David Rawlings, cast your vote for the top performance from Sunday night's show.

A slew of artists paid tribute to the best original song nominees at Sunday's 91st Academy Awards, including those who originally wrote the tunes. Now, The Hollywood Reporter wants to find out which performance was your favorite.

The Oscar ultimately went to "Shallow" from A Star Is Born, with its music and lyrics by Lady Gaga, Mark Ronson, Anthony Rossomando and Andrew Wyatt. Prior to the win, Gaga took the stage with her co-star Bradley Cooper to perform a moving rendition of the song.

Up first, though, was Adam Lambert and Queen. They opened the show with a Bohemian Rhapsody-inspired performance, complete with songs "We Will Rock You" and "We Are the Champions."

Later, Gillian Welch and David Rawlings performed their very own "When a Cowboy Trades His Spurs for Wings" from The Ballad of Buster Scruggs.

RBG's "I'll Fight" by Diane Warren — which presenter Emilia Clarke described as a "rally cry, anthem and personal promise that embodies the "seemingly endless strength and commitment of its subject" — was delivered by Jennifer Hudson.

Bette Midler also took on a song that wasn't her own, replacing Emily Blunt to perform "The Place Where Lost Things Go" from Mary Poppins Returns.

Kendrick Lamar and SZA were also up for best original song for "All the Stars" from Black Panther, but Lamar, who is currently in Europe, didn't feel he had enough time to plan and execute a performance. Oscars producers have said they felt the song was so identified with Lamar and SZA, that they didn't want to invite others to perform it in their place.

Vote for your favorite performance below!