Oscars Poll: What Was Your Favorite Musical Performance?

From Janelle Monae's neighborly opening number to Eminem's surprise 'Lose Yourself' rendition, weigh in on your favorite performance of the night.

The 92nd annual Academy Awards ceremony was packed full of surprises. There were Parasite's historic wins and some political acceptance speeches, but many of the most unexpected moments of the night were the musical performances.

Janelle Monae opened the show with a Mr. Rogers-themed tribute, at one point leaving her bowler hat on the head of A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood best supporting actor nominee Tom Hanks before continuing her performance with Emmy-winning Pose actor, and performer in his own right, Billy Porter. She ended the performance with what might have been a jab at the lack of diverse nominees, saying "Happy Black History Month."

Piano-men Elton John and Randy Newman took the stage to perform their Oscar-nominated original songs, with John later taking home the golden statue. Chrissy Metz gave a soulful performance of her song "I'm Standing With You," the song written by 11-time Oscar nominee Diane Warren.

A fresh surprise of the evening was Pitch Perfect star Utkarsh Ambudkar recapping the first half of the show in a freestyle rap performance backed up with a beat from Questlove, which drew an overwhelmingly positive audience reaction.

Cynthia Erivo received a standing ovation for her performance of "Stand Up" from Harriet. Erivo was nominated not only for her original song, but for best actress (she would lose out to Reneé Zellweger's performance in Judy).

Billie Eilish's slow, simple rendition of The Beatles' "Yesterday" underscored the In Memorium section of the ceremony, and struck a darker balance with Maestra Eimear Noone's conducting of the orchestra in a medley of the best original scores.

But the biggest moment of the night may have been rapper Eminem's surprise performance of "Lose Yourself" from the 2002 film 8 Mile, the tune that won the best original song Oscar at the 75th annual Academy Awards in the same year. Though audience reaction was mixed (some were seen singing along, while others were seeing expressing confusion), no doubt the unexpected appearance kept everyone watching the ceremony on their toes.

Vote for your favorite performance of the evening here and below.