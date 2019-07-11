Hollyweed: New CBD Perfumes, Massages, Cosmetics and a Birthday Cake Vape from Jay-Z Brand

Here's what's new on the high-end California cannabis scene for July.

The Hollyweed column covers updates on the luxury cannabis industry in California, from upscale vapes, accessories and CBD skincare products to star-endorsed brands, boutiques and events.

Alkhemist

The creators of denim brand James Jeans (brand fans include Joe Manganiello, Mandy Moore and Rashida Jones) have a new venture: Alkhemist, heralded as the first licensed and certified cannabis cultivation facility in L.A., which opened July 9 in the garment district. Their lifestyle brand Alkhemist Los Angeles offers jeans, clothing, accessories and hemp CBD-infused goods (all dubbed "hempleisure").

Caliva

Jay-Z came aboard on July 9 as chief brand strategist for the San Jose-based business to help with creative direction and outreach. Caliva also just released a high-CBD "Cake" vape pen on Wednesday to celebrate its fourth birthday, with $4 per sale going to environmental nonprofit Our City Forest ($20/half gram).

CANN

The cannabis-infused tonic made a splash at Coachella parties this year, pouring cocktails at Nylon's bash for Lisa Rinna, while other attendees included 13 Reasons Why stars Alisha Boe and Ross Butler; Lea Michele's stylist Brad Goreski; and couple Ashlee Simpson and Evan Ross. The THC and CBD beverage — in flavors grapefruit rosemary, lemon lavender and blood orange cardamom — officially launched in WeHo, Abbot Kinney Blvd and Lincoln Blvd. locations of MedMen in June ($30 per six pack).

Emerald Exchange

Representing small-batch and local cannabis growers, Emerald Exchange helped bring Silver Dragon Farms products to 99 High Tide in Malibu and The Leonard Moore Cooperative. In May, their client Native Humboldt brought the goods to actress Blanca Blanco at the Cannes Film Festival.

Producer Michael J. Katz (a member of the PGA New Media Council and former executive producer at Ant Farm) co-founded the Emerald Exchange in 2016. He is currently producing a documentary called Lady Buds "about six courageous women risking everything to try and transition from the medical cannabis market to the commercial market in California," he says.

Find the distributor's small batch buds at the Northern Nights Music Festival's tree lounge in NorCal from July 19 to 21, including products by Barrett Farms, Casa Humboldt, Emerald Queen Farms, Silver Dragon Farms and Ursa.

Herbarium

Caviar Gold CEO and founder Mike Brunson (perhaps best known for the West Hollywood Herbarium dispensary) has created 10 new strains, sponsored DJ Khaled's BET party and is sponsoring iHeart Radio's weekly Behind the Beats podcast that began July 1.

Heretic Parfum

The fragrance label — created by Gwyneth Paltrow's Goop fragrance master Douglas Little — launched its first CBD scent called Dirty Grass featuring notes of pink pepper, lemon and Haitian vetiver to smell like fresh-cut grass ($85). Heretic is beloved by Robert Downey Jr, Logan Browning and Vanessa Morgan.

Kurvana

After catering parties for the Oscars and Met Ball, Kurvana cannabis is debuting its CBD hemp-derived vape pen online on July 31, available in three flavors: eucalyptus mint, lemongrass and cranberry orange. From the Kardashians to Joan Smalls to Gabrielle Union, fans of Kurvana praise their all-new disposable pens and ASCND oils in 14 strains.

Mantra Mask

Newly stocked at Anthropologie and Urban Outfitters, Mantra Mask began offering its Hemp CBD Clarifying Cleanser with activated Charcoal online in July ($25). Austin & Ally actress and influencer Hannah Kat Jones likes the face mask line.

NYX

Last month, NYX Professional Makeup dished out its Bare With Me cannabis sativa seed oil collection with primer, lip conditioner, brow setter and blotting papers ($6 to $15). The brand has previously worked with Halsey and Frankie Grande, as well as makeup artists Denika Bedrossian (clients include Halsey and Hailey Bieber) and Patrick Ta (clients include Shay Mitchell and Olivia Munn).

Sagely Naturals

Through Aug. 31, Sagely Naturals is partnering with Squeeze Massage in Studio City for complimentary add-ons of Sagely's Relief & Recovery CBD cream ($35.99) or Tranquility CBD cream ($35.99) beginning July 12. Jessica Alba and Ireland Baldwin are fans of the CBD company, while Colin Hanks, Meghan Trainor and Angela Kinsey are known to indulge in Squeeze massages.

YIELD

The Florida-based designer and manufacturer YIELD is collaborating with The Sowden House Foundation for a Black Dahlia CBD candle collection, with scents including sandalwood, eucalyptus, palo santo, cypress, chamomile and more (starting at $38). The line plays on Hollywood lore as it's named after the infamous murder of Elizabeth Short, known as the Black Dahlia, in Leimert Park.