Channing Tatum, Jenna Dewan Set for Busy Year of Film, TV Projects Amid Separation

The stars, who announced Tuesday that they were splitting up after eight years of marriage, have several projects in the works, with Tatum set for two films, while Dewan is set to return to hosting duties for 'World of Dance.'

Fans may be in a frenzy after it was announced that Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan are another Hollywood couple who have called it quits, but the separate A-listers each have their own projects to keep them preoccupied this year.

Though appearing in recent films such as Logan Lucky and Kingsman: The Golden Circle, Tatum’s next acting venture will be lending his voice to two animated films slated to be released in the next two years. The actor joins Zendaya, Gina Rodriguez, James Corden and Yara Shahidi in the Warner Bros. animated film Smallfoot, set to be released Sept. 28. After voicing Superman in 2014’s The Lego Movie, Tatum will return for the sequel slated for a Feb. 8, 2019, release.

Despite the film's release date being pushed back after Gore Verbinski dropped out as director, Tatum is still attached to star in the X-Men spinoff Gambit, for which he will also serve as producer. Tatum will star as the New Orleans-based mutant who is known for throwing cards and manipulating kinetic energy. He has long been attached to the project after making a surprise appearance at Fox’s X-Men panel at San Diego Comic-Con in 2015. Gambit will hit theaters June 7, 2019.

Tatum also continues to find success with his Magic Mike Live show at the Hard Rock Hotel in Las Vegas, which debuted last March. Though the show is based off the actor’s film franchise, Tatum does not perform in the show himself, but instead serves as producer and creator.

Meanwhile, Dewan will be taking on both acting and hosting duties for her next endeavors. Dewan is set to star in Berlin, I Love You alongside an A-list ensemble including Diego Luna, Orlando Bloom, Sophie Turner, Jack Huston and Jared Leto. Patrick Dempsey and Renee Zellweger will also star, as well as make their directorial debuts as part of the film. The film follows the same format as 2008’s New York, I Love You and is an anthology of 10 romance stories set it the capital of Germany. The project concluded filming in 2017 and is currently in postproduction.

After a successful first season of NBC's World of Dance reality competition, Dewan will return to host the series for its sophomore run, alongside judges Jennifer Lopez, Ne-Yo and Derek Hough. The series will return May 30. Dewan was also honored in February at the 12th Annual Los Angeles Ballet Gala, where she received the Industry Excellence Award for her contributions to dance and the arts.

Though separating as a couple, Tatum and Dewan continue to collaborate and executive produce the original YouTube Red series Step Up: High Water, which is based on their 2006 film, Step Up (where the couple first met). The series follows the lives of students at a competitive performing arts school and stars Lauryn McClain and Petrice Jones. Faizon Love, Naya Rivera and Dewan’s World of Dance colleague Ne-Yo are also featured in the series.