'Where'd You Go, Bernadette' Gets New, Late Summer Release

The dramedy, directed by Richard Linklater, stars Cate Blanchett.

Annapurna Pictures has pushed back the release of Where'd You Go, Bernadette, starring Cate Blanchett, to late summer.

The dramedy is now set to open Aug. 9 in theaters, instead of March 22.

Richard Linklater directed the film adaptation of Maria Semple's novel of the same name about an eccentric architect who mysteriously disappears from her claustrophobic life in Seattle, leaving behind her unfulfilled tech-exec husband and their intelligent young daughter.

Billy Crudup, Kristen Wiig, Emma Nelson and Laurence Fishburne co-star.

Where'd You Go Bernadette was originally set to open in May 2018. It was later moved to October of that year before landing on the March 22 date.