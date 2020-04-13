White House Correspondents' Dinner Rescheduled for August

The annual event, which was postponed amid coronavirus concerns, was originally set to take place April 25 in Washington, with 'Saturday Night Live' castmember Kenan Thompson hosting.

This year's White House Correspondents' Dinner has officially moved to Aug. 29 after being postponed due to concerns surrounding the coronavirus outbreak.

The White House Correspondents' Dinner was originally slated for April 25, but the WHCA announced March 22 that a new date would be determined and announced at a later time. Longtime Saturday Night Live castmember Kenan Thompson is still set to host, with Hasan Minhaj, the Peabody award-winning host of Netflix’s Patriot Act With Hasan Minhaj, returning to the dinner as featured entertainer.

"While our hearts are heavy for those that have been lost and for those still suffering during this ongoing crisis, we are hopeful for the day when we can all resume normal life," a statement from the White House Correspondents' Association reads. "After consulting with public health and medical officials, the WHCA looks forward to honoring the first amendment and the important work of the journalists at our annual dinner on Saturday, August 29, 2020."

Since the novel coronavirus was deemed a pandemic, both California and New York City declared a state of emergency to deal with the health crisis. To take further precaution, California Gov. Gavin Newsom issued a statewide "Safer at Home" order for individuals to remain in their homes unless conducting essential business outside — such as grocery shopping, obtaining medical supplies or exercising.

The coronavirus has severely impacted the entertainment industry, with almost every television production having shut down in the past weeks. Late night talk shows have also been paused, leaving many hosts to post YouTube videos from their homes during self-quarantine as an alternative to their regular programs. Meanwhile, the release dates for several films originally set for premieres between April and August, such as F9, Mulan and No Time to Die, have been postponed as movie theaters have closed in an attempt to prevent the virus from spreading.