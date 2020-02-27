Canadian Studio Giant to Launch Second Toronto Facility for Hollywood Shoots

Whites Studios will open another four-stage studio in early 2021 to meet rising demand locally by Hollywood studio and streaming giants for production facilities.

William F. White International, the Canadian film and TV production equipment rental giant, is set to open another Toronto film studio, comprising four soundstages over 181,000 square feet, for the production of new originals by Hollywood studio and streaming giants.

The Whites Studios Cantay facility in Mississauga is set to open in early 2021 as the Whites Studios division's second studio location in Toronto and its eighth property in Canada.

Whites’ co-chairman and CEO Paul Bronfman said the new west Toronto facility aims to ease a shortage of studio space in the city just as major studios and streamers compete to rent available stages. “Our primary Toronto location, Whites Studios Edwards Blvd., is already booked solid and our clients require additional stages," Bronfman reported.

Netflix last year launching a production hub in Toronto by locking up eight soundstages — four each at Pinewood Toronto Studios and Cinespace Film Studios — sparked a local space race by Hollywood players looking to shoot high-quality film and TV content locally.

The Whites Studio Cantay facility in Mississauga is close to where CBS Television Studios built and opened in 2019 its own TV and film production hub to feed content to its CBS All-Access streamer and other platforms.