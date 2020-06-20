Whitney Cummings Addresses Chris D'Elia Allegations: "This is a Pattern of Predatory Behavior"

The comic and 'You' actor was accused earlier this week of sexual misconduct and harassment.

Following the accusations on Wednesday that comic and actor Chris D'Elia sexually harassed underage girls, his former co-star Whitney Cummings issued a statement via social media referencing a "pattern of predatory behavior" and an abuse of power that is "enabled by silence."

Cummings, who starred with D'Elia on the NBC series she created called Whitney, wrote on Twitter on Saturday, "It's taken me a couple of days to process the information I have learned about Chris. I'm devastated and enraged by what I've read and learned."

She went on to say, "This is a pattern of predatory behavior. This abuse of power is enabled by silence. Now that I'm aware, I won't be silent. Girls should be able to be a fan of a comedian they admire without becoming a sexual target. It's the adult's responsibility to be an adult."

Among the accusations, D'Elia is accused of asking an underage victim for nude pictures. In response to claims that emerged on social media, D'Elia, 40, denied any sexual misconduct, telling TMZ, "I know I have said and done things that might have offended people during my career, but I have never knowingly pursued any underage women at any point."

D'Elia, who recently appeared in Netflix series You and comedy special No Pain, further stated that his relationships have been "both legal and consensual."

