Whitney Cummings on Early Stages of 'Roseanne' Reboot: "I Was the Progressive Lib-Tard in the Room"

"I think that's super obvious if you have some of motive and you want to force your dogma," Cummings said of the now cancelled sitcom. "The idea was just to hold a mirror up."

"Roseanne was your first show; it's probably my last," Whitney Cummings joked to Amy Sherman-Palladino (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) during The Hollywood Reporter's Comedy Showrunner Roundtable. Cummings announced her departure as showrunner for the season 11 after the Roundtable was filmed, but before ABC announced the abrupt cancellation of the series following Roseanne Barr's racist tweet.

"I was sort of the progressive 'lib-tard' in the room. I really wanted to dig in to the hypocrisies," Cummings told the Roundtable, opening up about a gun-in the home storyline Cummings fought for. It was a fight she eventually lost, calling it, "a hill that I died on."

"I just always try to go in not having an agenda," said Cummings. "I think that's super obvious if you have some of motive and you want to force your dogma. The idea was just to hold a mirror up."

Cummings told the Roundtable she routinely found dialogue and jokes on the show offensive but defended the writing choices saying, "They would say this. This is what they would say when no one's watching."

"If this person was related to me," Cummings said of the characters in the series, "I'd yell at them about their beliefs, but there are certain people who talk like this, and to not represent them scares me."

