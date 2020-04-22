Whitney Houston Biopic 'I Wanna Dance With Somebody' in the Works From Clive Davis and Houston Estate

Anthony McCarten, the writer behind Queen biopic 'Bohemian Rhapsody,' will pen the screenplay, while Stella Meghie, who was behind Issa Rae romance 'The Photograph,' will direct.

Music producer Clive Davis is working with the estate of late singer Whitney Houston for the biopic I Wanna Dance With Somebody.

Pat Houston will produce the movie on behalf of the Houston Estate, along with Davis, Primary Wave Music's Larry Mestel, Denis O’Sullivan and McCarten.

With the backing of the estate, I Wanna Dance With Somebody will be able to utilize Houston’s music catalog. The movie does not yet have distribution.

Houston is one of the best known recording artists of all time, selling more than 200 million records worldwide, with hit songs that include "Saving All My Love for You," "How Will I Know" and "I Wanna Dance With Somebody." Her career also spanned film; she starred in and recorded original music for blockbuster hit The Bodyguard. She died in 2012 at age 48.

McCarten penned the script for Netflix Oscar nominee The Two Popes and is working on the screenplay for Paramount's Bee Gees movie. He is repped by CAA.

Meghie's credits include the teen drama Everything, Everything, HBO's Insecure and BET's First Wives Club. She is repped by CAA and Del Shaw.