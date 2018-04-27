Teaser Trailer for New Whitney Houston Doc Shows Singer's Different Sides

“You don’t know her story until you hear the truth.”

A new teaser trailer for the upcoming Whitney Houston doc, Whitney, wants to introduce viewers to the woman behind the celebrated singer. Whitney is set to provide an in-depth look at the life and career of the late superstar.

The trailer features Houston’s hit “I Have Nothing,” which was written for the film The Bodyguard and nominated for an Oscar. Footage from concerts, music videos, interviews and Houston’s childhood flash by, painting a portrait of the singer’s impact and talent.

“You have three places to sing from: heart, mind, guts,” her mother, Grammy winner Cissy Houston, says. “She learned them all.”

Houston, who died at the age of 48, began to falter from the pressure, the doc, directed by Oscar winner Kevin Macdonald, alleges. Macdonald attempts to peel back the glamour and reveal the woman underneath. With “unprecedented access” to those closest to the star, the documentary aims to tell the truth about Houston’s life using “never-before-seen archival footage” and much more.

"You don’t know her story until you hear the truth," the trailer proclaims.

Whitney will premiere at Cannes out of competition, before Roadside Attractions and Miramax release the doc in U.S. theaters on July 6. Watch the trailer for the documentary below.