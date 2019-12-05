Hollywood Reporter Reader Poll: Who Was the Ultimate Style Icon of 2019?

Events this year spanning red carpets, concerts, and even the latest season of 'Queer Eye' have offered plenty of visuals to help decide who stole the show throughout the year.

From a tuxedo dress that was the envy of the Oscars red carpet to refreshing takes on what it means to be fashionable, this year's runway of stylish celebrities might make it difficult to select one as the style icon of 2019.

Coming for the crown are a mix of stars who often (and successfully) take fashion risks, notably Lady Gaga, Ezra Miller, Billy Porter, as well as tailored A-listers who offer modern takes on Hollywood glamour, such as Timothee Chalamet, Jennifer Lopez and Kristen Stewart.

Billy Porter's Christian Siriano tuxedo dress at the Oscars, voluminous in velvet and completed with white ruffled sleeves and a black bow tie, helped mark him as an early frontrunner. This year's Met Gala, inspired by Susan Sontag's "Notes on Camp," brought out the fashion A-game from Zendaya's channeling Cinderella to Cardi B making a grand entrance in a Thom Browne gown, complete with 44 carats of rubies over her breasts and a 10-foot-long train. Over on Netflix, inspiring hair guru Jonathan Van Ness proved glittering gowns and sleek suits aren't the only necessities to standing out — hero after hero, he proved owning one's style, whatever that might be, is as just as fashionable and impactful.

