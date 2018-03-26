Whoopi Goldberg Joins Tiffany Haddish in Tyler Perry's 'The List'

Tika Sumpter and Omari Hardwick are also set to star.

Whoopi Goldberg will be sharing the screen with Tiffany Haddish in the upcoming Tyler Perry comedy The List.

Perry, who made the announcement during a visit on Goldberg's talker The View, wrote the feature that he will also direct and produce. Tika Sumpter and Omari Hardwick are also set to star.

The List follows Danica (Sumpter), who is forced to accept that she may be getting “catfished” by an online boyfriend whom she has never met in person, when her wild sister (Haddish) gets released from prison and re-enters her life.

The List is being produced under the Paramount Players studio label and has already been given a Nov. 2, 2018, release date.