Whoopi Goldberg Returns to 'The View' After Pneumonia Battle

"I'm not there yet, but the only way it's going to get better is if I begin, so this is my beginning," the co-host said as she appeared in the studio after more than a month away.

Whoopi Goldberg made her return to The View on Thursday following her battle with pneumonia.

She last appeared on the talk show on Feb. 6, though the show shared a pre-recorded clip of Goldberg revealing that she had almost died from the illness on March 8.

Goldberg surprised co-hosts Joy Behar, Abby Huntsman, Meghan McCain, Sunny Hostin and Ana Navarro while Behar told the audience that she hoped Goldberg would return to the show soon. The hosts left the table and embraced Goldberg in a group hug after she appeared from backstage.

Once the women returned to the table, Goldberg updated everyone on her health. "This is my first foray out. ... I'm not there yet, but the only way it's going to get better is if I begin, so this is my beginning," she said. "I still have a cough and that's the last thing to go apparently, but over the next week and a half I'll start to be here more often."

She added that she wanted her first public appearance to be on the show because she missed her co-hosts.

Goldberg said that her double pneumonia and sepsis diagnoses should act as a cautionary tale for everyone. "You must really take care of yourself because there is little tiny stuff out there that will kill you that you never think of," she said.

Later in the segment, Goldberg said that she didn't realize the severity of her illness until she saw the X-ray of her lungs, which her doctor said he had never seen anything like it before.

"When you look at an X-ray, you see your lungs, and on the one he looked at, there was a really good-looking lung and really clear, like, 'I'm a lung.' And then there was this other thing, where you should be able to see the diaphragm. ... It was nothing but white, which meant there was stuff in there," Goldberg explained. "So, this was, like, really bad."

"The scariest moment was hearing my doctor say to me, 'You do realize how close to death you were?'" she continued. "That was like, 'Uhhh actually, no, I hadn't thought of it.' He said, 'Well, you need to think of it. You need to be really clear about what this is.'"

She added that her prognosis was that she's "not supposed to be here, but I got permission."

Watch the full video of Goldberg's return to The View below.