Whoopi Goldberg Reveals She Almost Died During Battle With Pneumonia

Whoopi Goldberg has made her first appearance on The View after a one-month absence due to a bout with pneumonia.

In a pre-recorded video that aired on Friday's episode of the ABC talk show, the co-host gave viewers an update on her health, revealing that she almost died.

"Hey, yes, it’s me. I am here," she began. "I am up and moving around. Not as fast as I’d like to be, but I am okay. I’m not dead. So here’s what happened: I had pneumonia and I was septic. Pneumonia in both lungs, which mean there was fluid, there was all kinds of stuff going on."

Goldberg then revealed that her illness almost turned deadly. "And yes, I came very, very close to leaving the Earth. Good news, I didn’t," she said. "Thank you for all of your good wishes. And all of the wonderful things that you have been saying."

Goldberg added that she had even received well wishes from people that don't like her. "Even people who are not huge fans of mine have actually said nice things about me," she said. "We all know that's gonna change when I get back, but for right now it's brilliant."

She then addressed her co-hosts. "Ladies, I cannot wait to see y’all. This has been interesting and I’ll tell you about it when we’re all at the table. See you soon," she said.

The clip concluded with Goldberg blowing a kiss to the camera.

Goldberg last appeared on the daytime talk show on Feb. 6.

