Whoopi Goldberg Teams With Extinction Rebellion on Animated Short

'The Gigantic Change' — released to mark World Environment Day — looks back from the year 2050 to show how humanity came together to save Earth from the climate crisis.

Whoopi Goldberg has followed in the footsteps of Joaquin Phoenix and collaborated with environmental movement Extinction Rebellion on a short film.

The Gigantic Change is a three-minute animation — voiced by Goldberg — that looks back from the year 2050 to show how people came together to save Earth from the climate crisis. The film goes live across Extinction Rebellion's social media platforms on June 5 to mark World Environment Day.

The team behind The Gigantic Change — together with Passion Pictures, the London-based animation and documentary specialists whose credits include The Imposter and The Final Year — said they knew Goldberg's voice would "bring a perfect sense of gravitas to the performance," highlighting her environmental campaigning.

According to the producers, the aim of the film — which claims that "on our current path," by 2050 up to 1 billion people could be displaced, with almost half of all species on Earth extinct — is to communicate the urgency of climate change to the wider public. After watching The Gigantic Change, viewers are directed to a simple page outlining the most effective actions they can take to save the environment, including areas such as travel, diet and civil disobedience.

Earlier this year, Phoenix played a surgeon fighting to save the planet in Guardians of Life, another short for Extinction Rebellion also starring Rosario Dawson and Game of Thrones' Oona Chaplin.

Established in the U.K. in 2018, Extinction Rebellion, which has the stated aim of using nonviolent civil disobedience to compel government action over climate change, made headlines last year when thousands of activists occupied several prominent sites in central London, halting traffic for a number of days.

See The Gigantic Change below