Whoopi Goldberg Tells Meghan McCain to "Stop Talking" During Heated Argument on 'The View'

The co-hosts got into a tense exchange about President Donald Trump's potential impeachment during Monday's broadcast.

Whoopi Goldberg and Meghan McCain butted heads yet again during Monday morning's broadcast of The View. The co-hosts got into a tense exchange during a discussion about the potential impeachment of President Donald Trump.

When co-host Sunny Hostin explained why she thought certain senators were being hypocritical by not voting for Trump's impeachment but voting for former President Bill Clinton's impeachment in 1998, the conservative McCain offered a viewpoint that did not sit well with liberal Hostin.

"My job here is not to litigate the ethics of it," McCain said. "I'm an ABC political analyst along with being a View co-host. My job is to analyze the politics of it."

This prompted passionate comments between Hostin and MCain, who began speaking loudly over one another. It wasn't long before Goldberg stepped in to curtail the conversation, and McCain was clearly upset about being cut off.

"Do you want to hear a conservative perspective on the show, ever?" McCain asked, to which Goldberg responded, "Girl! Please stop talking! 'Cause you know what? What's happening…"

McCain then replied, "No problem. No problem. I won't talk for the rest of the show." Goldberg then said, "I'm OK with that, I'm OK with that. If you're gonna behave like this…"

Though McCain continued to defend her opinion, Goldberg was seemingly uninterested and abruptly cut to commercial.

This isn't the first time Goldberg has spoken sternly to McCain in relation to View discussions about Trump's impeachment hearings. Back in October, Goldberg told McCain to "respect" her co-hosts when she began talking over them.

"Let me tell you something about The View," Goldberg told McCain at the time. "This show has always had the ability to have different points of view, which we respect around the table. When we talk to each other, we also exhibit respect. So, when I’m saying to you, 'Hold up, because we’re not hearing each other,' I’m not trying to cut you off, I’m trying to get you heard."

Watch Goldberg and McCain's latest spat in the video below.