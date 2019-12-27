MOVIES Why Anna Paquin Is "So Excited" About Her Seven-Line Role in 'The Irishman' 9:30 AM PST 12/27/2019 by Chris Gardner FACEBOOK TWITTER EMAIL ME YOUTUBE The actress insists she's fine with her "tiny" role in Martin Scorsese's three-and-a-half-hour film, despite social media's uproar. Oscar-winning actress Anna Paquin has so few lines in Martin Scorsese's The Irishman — seven words in total, in a three-and-a-half-hour film — she makes Margot Robbie in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood seem like a blabbermouth. But Paquin, 37, isn't complaining, even if her fans on Twitter are. "It’s very endearing when people think they are fighting a fight on your behalf, but not really necessary. I’m incredibly happy," says the veteran actress who plays Robert De Niro’s daughter in the Netflix mob drama. “I have such a tiny little role in the film, and I was so excited to get to be a part of it in the first place, and all of this [awards recognition] is just the icing on the cake." Paquin said even though the role is small, it was an immediate yes. "I just can’t picture any actor on the planet going, 'Yeah, I don’t want to work with Martin Scorsese and every single living legend in our field.'" A version of this story first appeared in the Dec. 19 issue of The Hollywood Reporter magazine. To receive the magazine, click here to subscribe. FACEBOOK TWITTER EMAIL ME YOUTUBE Chris Gardner Chris.Gardner@THR.com @chrissgardner