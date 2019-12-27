Why Anna Paquin Is "So Excited" About Her Seven-Line Role in 'The Irishman'

The actress insists she's fine with her "tiny" role in Martin Scorsese's three-and-a-half-hour film, despite social media's uproar.

Oscar-winning actress Anna Paquin has so few lines in Martin Scorsese's The Irishman — seven words in total, in a three-and-a-half-hour film — she makes Margot Robbie in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood seem like a blabbermouth.

But Paquin, 37, isn't complaining, even if her fans on Twitter are.

"It’s very endearing when people think they are fighting a fight on your behalf, but not really necessary. I’m incredibly happy," says the veteran actress who plays Robert De Niro’s daughter in the Netflix mob drama. “I have such a tiny little role in the film, and I was so excited to get to be a part of it in the first place, and all of this [awards recognition] is just the icing on the cake."

Paquin said even though the role is small, it was an immediate yes. "I just can’t picture any actor on the planet going, 'Yeah, I don’t want to work with Martin Scorsese and every single living legend in our field.'"

